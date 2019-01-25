Japan's Meteorological Agency says a cold air mass is predicted to bring heavy snow to wide areas of eastern and western Japan over the weekend.

It says people will see heavy snow in much of the Sea of Japan side of the country as well as mountainous areas on the Pacific side, and that even plains in Pacific coastal areas may be hit by snow.

Weather officials are warning people of the need to exercise caution.

Stormy weather during much of Thursday hit northern Japan, disrupting air and land transportation due to a low pressure system near Hokkaido.

Weather officials say some 30 centimeters of fresh snow may fall within 24 hours in Hokkaido.