Tokyo health officials and police are questioning whether physical complications from being infected with the influenza virus caused a woman to fall from a platform at Nakameguro Station and be fatally struck by a train earlier this week.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The 37-year-old woman was heading to work when she fell from the Hibiya subway line platform and was hit by an oncoming train, Fuji TV reported.
According to police, the woman had contracted the flu virus two days earlier. Witnesses recount seeing her walking unsteadily along the platform.
Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital.
