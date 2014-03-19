Police in Shimotsuma, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed his 86-year-old father.
According to police, Yuichi Mikuni stabbed his father Shokichi Mikuni in the stomach and back after getting into an argument at their home at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported.
Mikuni also stabbed his 76-year-old mother in the back, but she managed to escape to a neighbor’s house to call the police. Mikuni’s father was taken to hospital where he died later. His mother is in a stable condition.
Police said Mikuni has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he lost his temper after quarreling with his father.
