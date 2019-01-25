Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it plans to withdraw from wind turbine production in the face of intensifying competition from foreign manufacturers.

The announcement is a turnaround for the firm, which in recent years has been increasing its presence in the domestic market to match growing interest in renewable energy.

In 2012, the firm acquired the wind power generation system business of what was then Fuji Heavy Industries.

But Hitachi now says fierce competition from foreign rivals will make it difficult to increase profits.

The firm says it has not made a decision about the future of its wind power generator factory in Hitachi City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

It says it will continue to provide equipment maintenance and malfunction forecast devices in collaboration with a German partner.