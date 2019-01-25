Hitachi to withdraw from wind turbine production
NHK -- Jan 26
Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it plans to withdraw from wind turbine production in the face of intensifying competition from foreign manufacturers.

The announcement is a turnaround for the firm, which in recent years has been increasing its presence in the domestic market to match growing interest in renewable energy.

In 2012, the firm acquired the wind power generation system business of what was then Fuji Heavy Industries.

But Hitachi now says fierce competition from foreign rivals will make it difficult to increase profits.

The firm says it has not made a decision about the future of its wind power generator factory in Hitachi City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

It says it will continue to provide equipment maintenance and malfunction forecast devices in collaboration with a German partner.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 26
Hitachi to withdraw from wind turbine production
Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it plans to withdraw from wind turbine production in the face of intensifying competition from foreign manufacturers. (NHK)
Jan 24
Ghosn tells Renault he is resigning as CEO and chairman
Carlos Ghosn has told Renault he intends to resign as chairman and CEO of the French automaker, Nikkei learned Wednesday, now that his detention in Japan has ruled out a quick return to France. (Nikkei)
Jan 23
7-Eleven Japan wants to stop selling adult magazines, cites concern for foreigners, female customers
7-Eleven Japan has announced that it is planning to phase out sales of porno mags at its roughly 20,000 locations across Japan. (soranews24.com)
Jan 18
Ghosn denied bail again
A Japanese court has turned down an appeal from Carlos Ghosn's defense team over a decision to deny the former Nissan Motor chairman bail. (NHK)
Jan 17
Ajinomoto to raise prices of soup cubes, salt
Executives at major Japanese food maker Ajinomoto say they are raising prices of instant soup stocks and salt for home use, citing higher costs. (NHK)
Jan 17
Tokyo plans redevelopment of Tsukiji market site
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government appears to be considering redeveloping the former site of the Tsukiji food market as a venue for international conferences and expos. (NHK)
Jan 16
Carlos Ghosn denied bail
A Tokyo court has denied bail to Nissan Motor's former Chairman. Carlos Ghosn has been in detention for nearly two months since November. (NHK)
Jan 16
Google Japan failed to report Y3.5 billion in income, tax officials determine
Tokyo tax authorities have found that Google Japan failed to declare about ¥3.5 billion in income for 2015, a source close to the matter said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
Japanese police arrest leading suspect in fraudulent Tokyo land deal
A 59-year-old man believed to be one of the main suspects in a bogus land deal in Tokyo has been arrested, a key development in the investigation into a mass-scale fraud that swindled billions of yen from the country’s leading house builder. (Japan Times)
Jan 10
Carlos Ghosn's bid for release rejected by Tokyo court, as accusations emerge over Saudi loan
Carlos Ghosn’s appeal against his ongoing detention was rejected by the Tokyo District Court, according to a statement released by the court Wednesday. The ousted Nissan chairman’s lawyers will now appeal the decision at a higher court, NHK reported. (Japan Times)