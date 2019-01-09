'Battleship' island in southwestern Japan to reopen to tourists Feb. 1
Kyodo -- Jan 26
Hashima Island in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, better known as "battleship island" for its shape, will reopen to tourists on Feb. 1 after a typhoon-damaged pier and fences in a sightseeing area have been repaired, the local government said Friday.

The tiny deserted island with an abandoned coal mine and apartment buildings for mine workers and their families is one of the constituent assets of a World Cultural Heritage site representing Japan's industrialization in the late 19th to early 20th centuries.

Hashima is a popular tourist sight receiving some 300,000 visitors annually. It has been closed for sightseeing since October.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Jan 26
Driver sentenced to 16 years for road rage death
A Japanese district court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 16 years in prison for killing a university student in a road rage incident last year. (NHK)
Jan 25
Heavy snow expected in wide areas of Japan
Japan's Meteorological Agency says a cold air mass is predicted to bring heavy snow to wide areas of eastern and western Japan over the weekend. (NHK)
Jan 25
Osaka reaches Australian Open final, closing in on world No. 1 ranking
Japan's Naomi Osaka never made it past the fourth round at any of the first 10 Grand Slam tournaments of her career. Now, still just 21, she's suddenly on the verge of a second consecutive major championship. (Japan Today)
Jan 25
Police outpost in Toyama attacked by student
A man has attacked and wounded a police officer at an outpost in Toyama City on the Sea of Japan coast, central Japan. Police have arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder. (NHK)
Jan 25
Man claims he molested woman to achieve 'exorcism'
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have molested a woman during a fortunetelling session last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 24
Putin quashes Japanese hopes of end to island dispute
President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Tuesday dashed Japanese hopes of a settlement any time soon to a territorial dispute that has festered since 1945, declaring after a meeting with the visiting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan that there was still much “painstaking work” ahead. (nytimes.com)
Jan 24
Nine-year-old girl faces world's top go player
A nine-year-old girl who is set to become the youngest professional player of the board game go in Japan has played the world's top-ranked female player. (NHK)
Jan 24
American man gets 8 years for killing, dismembering body of woman
A 27-year-old American man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for killing a 27-year-old woman in Osaka last year, dismembering her body and dumping the parts in several locations. (Japan Today)
Jan 24
A Banksy-like work found in Chiba after similar discovery in Tokyo
Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital. (Japan Times)