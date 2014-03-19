Grand champion Hakuho has withdrawn from the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament due to injuries, his stablemaster announced Saturday, ending his bid for a record-extending 42nd top division championship.

The Mongolian yokozuna won his first 10 bouts at the year's opening grand tournament, but suffered three consecutive losses and fell behind sekiwake Tamawashi, who took the lead Friday with his 11th win at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The 33-year-old Hakuho was diagnosed with injuries to his right knee and left foot, requiring about a week of recovery.

"(His right knee) is swollen and it can't be helped. His ankle also seems (to have a problem)," Hakuho's stablemaster Miyagino said.