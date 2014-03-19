The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through last Sunday hit the second-highest level since the survey started in 1999, the health ministry has said.

The average number of flu patients at some 5,000 medical institutions across the country that are regularly monitored grew by 15.37 from the previous week to 53.91, following the record high of 54.33, marked in the previous year, the ministry announced Friday.

The total number of flu patients during the week is estimated at some 2.13 million, up by some 495,000 from the previous week.

インフルエンザの1週間の患者数が先週、過去2番目の多さに達したことが分かりました。 厚生労働省によりますと、20日までの1週間に報告されたインフルエンザの患者数は1医療機関あたり53.91人で調査が始まった1999年以降、2番目に多かったことが分かりました。