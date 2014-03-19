N700S shinkansen to debut just before 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Japan Times -- Jan 27
Central Japan Railway Co. has said that its N700S bullet train model will go into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen in early July 2020, just before the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The railway operator plans to introduce a total of 40 N700S trains over three years to fiscal 2022, which ends in March 2023, with total investment estimated at ¥240 billion, according to the firm’s announcement on Friday. Each train will have 16 cars.

The new model, which is now undergoing test runs, is equipped with a lithium-ion battery system enabling it to travel a certain distance in case of power outages, the first such feature for a shinkansen. Power outlets for passengers will be available at every seat, and the model has more security cameras than the trains now in service.

JR東海は開発を進めてきた東海道新幹線の新型車両について、来年の東京オリンピック・パラリンピックの開催前に営業運転を始めると発表しました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
