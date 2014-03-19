Man, 46, wields scissors at Kabukicho police box to take gun
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 28
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who wielded scissors at a police box in the Kabukicho red-light district in an attempt to take a gun, reports the Sankei Shimnbun

At around 11:15 a.m. on January 25, Masao Fuse, of no known occupation, thrust the scissors — with 7.5 centimeter-long blades — at an officer, 23, stationed at the box.

After he was apprehended at the scene, Fuse was accused of interfering with the duties of a public servant. “I wanted to rob a convenience store,” Fuse was quoted by police. “So I thought a gun was a necessary. Theft was my intention.”

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to attempted robbery.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
