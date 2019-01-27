A Japanese pop group, Arashi, will suspend its activities at the end of 2020. The news has shocked fans in Japan and elsewhere in Asia.
The group posted a video message on its official fan club website on Sunday. Arashi's leader, Satoshi Ohno, says they had discussed his proposal to go their separate ways at the end of next year. He says he told the other members that he would like to have the freedom to continue his own career.
The group held a news conference on Sunday evening to explain the decision.
The members have also been individually active in a wide range of media, including variety shows, news programs, movies, and TV dramas.
Chinese fans of Arashi took to the microblogging platform Weibo. One person expressed confusion, saying that a two-year countdown has abruptly started. Another post urged the group to reunite someday.
In Taiwan, where Arashi has held concerts, local media outlets reported the announcement as breaking news. The online edition of United Daily News ran the story with the headline, "Fans are crying." It says people were taken by surprise and cannot believe the announcement.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who wielded scissors at a police box in the Kabukicho red-light district in an attempt to take a gun, reports the Sankei Shimnbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Central Japan Railway Co. has said that its N700S bullet train model will go into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen in early July 2020, just before the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Times)
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through last Sunday hit the second-highest level since the survey started in 1999, the health ministry has said. (Japan Times)
Grand champion Hakuho has withdrawn from the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament due to injuries, his stablemaster announced Saturday, ending his bid for a record-extending 42nd top division championship. (Kyodo)
Hashima Island in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, better known as "battleship island" for its shape, will reopen to tourists on Feb. 1 after a typhoon-damaged pier and fences in a sightseeing area have been repaired, the local government said Friday.
