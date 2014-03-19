Tottori Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in the murder in 2011 of his then girlfriend in Sakaiminato City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun
On around July 15, 2011, Fumiaki Araki allegedly used a nylon rope to fatally strangle Miho Onishi, 28, on the roof of the office of a gasoline station. Her body was found on the roof the next day.
“I killed her on the roof,” Araki was quoted by the Sakaiminato Police Station in admitting to the charges.
Onishi was a resident of Niimi City, Okayama Prefecture. Meanwhile, Araki lives in Takahashi City, Okayama. Her family reported her missing in January, 2014. The following September, police confirmed that the corpse found on the roof of the station was that of Onishi.
Araki surfaced as a person of interest for police after they interviewed her acquaintances. Police are now inquiring about what trouble in their relationship preceded the incident.
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who is suspected of regularly abusing his 10-year-old daughter prior to her death at their residence in Noda City last week, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who wielded scissors at a police box in the Kabukicho red-light district in an attempt to take a gun, reports the Sankei Shimnbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo health officials and police are questioning whether physical complications from being infected with the influenza virus caused a woman to fall from a platform at Nakameguro Station and be fatally struck by a train earlier this week. (Japan Today)
Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital.
