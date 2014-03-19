Tottori: Man, 34, arrested over ’11 killing of ex-girlfriend
Tottori Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in the murder in 2011 of his then girlfriend in Sakaiminato City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun

On around July 15, 2011, Fumiaki Araki allegedly used a nylon rope to fatally strangle Miho Onishi, 28, on the roof of the office of a gasoline station. Her body was found on the roof the next day.

“I killed her on the roof,” Araki was quoted by the Sakaiminato Police Station in admitting to the charges.

Onishi was a resident of Niimi City, Okayama Prefecture. Meanwhile, Araki lives in Takahashi City, Okayama. Her family reported her missing in January, 2014. The following September, police confirmed that the corpse found on the roof of the station was that of Onishi.

Araki surfaced as a person of interest for police after they interviewed her acquaintances. Police are now inquiring about what trouble in their relationship preceded the incident.

