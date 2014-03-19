Chiba: Man, 41, suspected of regular abuse of daughter before her death
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 29
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who is suspected of regularly abusing his 10-year-old daughter prior to her death at their residence in Noda City last week, reports Jiji Press

At around 11:10 p.m. on January 24, Yuichiro Kurihara called emergency services to report that Mia, a fourth-year elementary school student, was not breathing.

Police and emergency services personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Yamazaki area, confirmed her dead after finding her body in the bathroom.

During questioning, Kurihara, who has been accused of inflicting injury, told the Noda Police Station that he poured cold water over the girl and used both hands to grab her near her neck.

Police are now investigating whether the assault directly caused the death of the girl, with the results of an autopsy being used to determine cause of death.

“I did not mean to get hurt [her] through discipline,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Because she did not do what I told her, I got angry and pulled her hair.”

According to police, Kurihara’s wife, 31, and other daughter, 1, also lives in the residence.

An examination of the body of Mia revealed red marks on several locations of her scalp, leading police to believe that she was regularly abused.

After the incident, police learned that Mia was temporarily taken into protective custody after she complained of abuse by her father in 2017. At the time, she was attending a different elementary school in Noda.

Police are now questioning staff members at the consultation center to learn why Mia was allowed to return home.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Jan 29
Tottori: Man, 34, arrested over ’11 killing of ex-girlfriend
Tottori Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in the murder in 2011 of his then girlfriend in Sakaiminato City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 29
Chiba: Man, 41, suspected of regular abuse of daughter before her death
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who is suspected of regularly abusing his 10-year-old daughter prior to her death at their residence in Noda City last week, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 28
Man, 46, wields scissors at Kabukicho police box to take gun
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who wielded scissors at a police box in the Kabukicho red-light district in an attempt to take a gun, reports the Sankei Shimnbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 26
Driver sentenced to 16 years for road rage death
A Japanese district court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 16 years in prison for killing a university student in a road rage incident last year. (NHK)
Jan 26
Japanese manga queen Rumiko Takahashi wins top French prize
Japanese manga creator Rumiko Takahashi has become only the second woman to win the top prize at France's biggest graphic novel festival. (Japan Today)
Jan 25
Police outpost in Toyama attacked by student
A man has attacked and wounded a police officer at an outpost in Toyama City on the Sea of Japan coast, central Japan. Police have arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder. (NHK)
Jan 25
Man claims he molested woman to achieve 'exorcism'
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have molested a woman during a fortunetelling session last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 25
Woman killed by train after falling from platform at Nakameguro Station had influenza
Tokyo health officials and police are questioning whether physical complications from being infected with the influenza virus caused a woman to fall from a platform at Nakameguro Station and be fatally struck by a train earlier this week. (Japan Today)
Jan 25
Man arrested for killing father, stabbing mother in back
Police in Shimotsuma, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed his 86-year-old father. (Japan Today)
Jan 24
A Banksy-like work found in Chiba after similar discovery in Tokyo
Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital. (Japan Times)