Narita Airport to extend operating hours
NHK -- Jan 29
Narita Airport, near Tokyo, is expected to extend its operating hours until midnight, starting in October.

The transport ministry and the airport's operator had asked nine neighboring municipalities to allow the extension for one of the two runways until 12 midnight, one hour longer than now.

The extension is aimed at receiving more visitors ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

But two of the municipalities were opposed to the plan, saying it is difficult to win the support of residents who would suffer from the noise.

Airport officials explained to the local authorities their offer to bear the additional cost of noise-control measures, such as subsidies for the installation of air conditioners in each house.

The two municipalities have accepted the plan by Monday.

The extension plan will be formally decided at a conference next month attended by the relevant bodies, including neighboring municipalities.

This will be the first extension of Narita Airport's operating hours since it opened in 1978.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 29
In annual policy speech, Abe omits passage on ties with South Korea
Breaking with precedent, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday removed from his annual policy speech a paragraph outlining his vision for Japan’s ties with South Korea, in a possible reflection of the neighbors’ increasingly tumultuous relationship. (Japan Times)
Jan 29
Narita Airport to extend operating hours
Narita Airport, near Tokyo, is expected to extend its operating hours until midnight, starting in October. (NHK)
Jan 28
Arashi pop group to suspend activities in 2020
A Japanese pop group, Arashi, will suspend its activities at the end of 2020. The news has shocked fans in Japan and elsewhere in Asia. (NHK)
Jan 28
Thai girl group BNK48 in hot water over singer's Nazi swastika shirt
A popular Thai music act has apologized amid a scandal set off when one of its members wore a shirt showing the swastika flag of Nazi Germany during a performance. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova, becomes new world number one
Japan's Naomi Osaka has become the new women's world number one after winning the Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova in three gripping sets at Melbourne Park. (abc.net.au)
Jan 27
N700S shinkansen to debut just before 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Central Japan Railway Co. has said that its N700S bullet train model will go into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen in early July 2020, just before the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Number of flu patients nationwide hits second-highest level since 1999
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through last Sunday hit the second-highest level since the survey started in 1999, the health ministry has said. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
'Battleship' island in southwestern Japan to reopen to tourists Feb. 1
Hashima Island in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, better known as "battleship island" for its shape, will reopen to tourists on Feb. 1 after a typhoon-damaged pier and fences in a sightseeing area have been repaired, the local government said Friday. (Kyodo)
Jan 26
Heavy snow forecast over wide areas of Japan
Japanese weather officials say a cold air mass is bringing heavy snow to much of the Sea of Japan side of the country over the weekend. (NHK)
Jan 25
Osaka reaches Australian Open final, closing in on world No. 1 ranking
Japan's Naomi Osaka never made it past the fourth round at any of the first 10 Grand Slam tournaments of her career. Now, still just 21, she's suddenly on the verge of a second consecutive major championship. (Japan Today)