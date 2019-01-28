Narita Airport, near Tokyo, is expected to extend its operating hours until midnight, starting in October.

The transport ministry and the airport's operator had asked nine neighboring municipalities to allow the extension for one of the two runways until 12 midnight, one hour longer than now.

The extension is aimed at receiving more visitors ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

But two of the municipalities were opposed to the plan, saying it is difficult to win the support of residents who would suffer from the noise.

Airport officials explained to the local authorities their offer to bear the additional cost of noise-control measures, such as subsidies for the installation of air conditioners in each house.

The two municipalities have accepted the plan by Monday.

The extension plan will be formally decided at a conference next month attended by the relevant bodies, including neighboring municipalities.

This will be the first extension of Narita Airport's operating hours since it opened in 1978.