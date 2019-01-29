The Bank of Japan has given a glimpse into the dark days it faced following the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. Officials released the minutes from their meetings after the crash.
And they show the central bankers struggling to cope with a growing financial crisis.
The minutes cover 11 meetings, including one in September that took place starting the day after the collapse.
During the meeting, the BOJ's leadership reported that the financial market had completely changed, and was filled with tension.
The problems were just beginning as the economy worsened further. Officials at the Bank of Japan held a flurry of meetings to try and contain the situation. They coordinated with their counterparts around the world to inject huge sums of money into the financial system.
Then on October 31st, the BOJ decided to slash the key interest rate.
But the question was by how much. Officials were concerned that making it too low would disrupt markets.
Then-Governor Masaaki Shirakawa suggested a cut of 0.2 percentage point. But the vote was split down the middle.
In an unusual move, Shirakawa made the final call and pushed forward with his plan. The incident highlighted the precarious nature of policymaking in the face of a historic crisis.
The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11), a trade pact among 11 Pacific Rim nations, officially opened its doors to new members on Saturday in a move aimed at bolstering free trade at a time when the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war.
(Nikkei)
Consumer prices rose a sluggish 0.9 percent last year, according to government data published Friday, as the world’s third-largest economy continues its yearslong battle to stoke weak inflation.
(Japan Times)
The workforce in 2040 is projected to be 20 percent smaller than in 2017 due to overall population decline if the economy sees no growth and women and the elderly continue to have difficulty landing jobs, according to government study released Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Haruhiko Kuroda may rue the day he visited Nagoya. In a Nov. 5 speech to business leaders in the city, the Bank of Japan governor came close to declaring the end of deflation and the dawn of a new era. (Japan Times)
Bank of Japan policymakers will weigh downgrading their inflation outlook at their meeting later this month to reflect lower crude oil prices, cuts in mobile phone fees and an expansion of free schooling. (Nikkei)