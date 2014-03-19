A mayor in the western Japanese prefecture of Hyogo is in hot water for calling a senior city official "stupid" and suggesting the official "burn down" a local building that stood in the way of the construction of a new road.
"All that has been reported by the media is true. I deeply regret such unforgivable behavior," the apologetic Akashi city Mayor Fusaho Izumi said at a press conference on Tuesday.
In the heated exchange in June 2017, a raging Izumi reportedly told the official to burn the building which was home to businesses and residences.
He was not, however, literally instructing the official to organize the building to be destroyed by fire, rather he was instructing him to use all means possible to evict the building's tenants and move the project forward.
Breaking with precedent, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday removed from his annual policy speech a paragraph outlining his vision for Japan’s ties with South Korea, in a possible reflection of the neighbors’ increasingly tumultuous relationship.
President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Tuesday dashed Japanese hopes of a settlement any time soon to a territorial dispute that has festered since 1945, declaring after a meeting with the visiting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan that there was still much “painstaking work” ahead. (nytimes.com)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to seek progress on a decadeslong territorial dispute over a group of islands that have remained under Russian control since the end of World War II. (Japan Times)
The government decided Thursday only male adult imperial family members will attend one of the key ceremonies to mark Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension to the throne on May 1, following the example set by Emperor Akihito's enthronement in 1989. (Japan Today)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has directed ministries to look into countermeasures after plaintiffs in South Korea took legal steps to seize the local assets of a Japanese steelmaker that has refused to comply with a court order to pay compensation for wartime forced labor. (Japan Today)