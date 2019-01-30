Ariana Grande's kanji tattoo fail: new ink reads 'Japanese BBQ grill' instead of '7 Rings'
soranews24.com -- Jan 31
Earlier this month, Ariana Grande’s love of tattoos made news when it was revealed she’d gotten Pokemon’s Eevee inked onto her bicep. Today, fans around the world are talking about the relationship between Grande’s tattoos and Asian characters again, but this time it’s in a whole different context.

The characters we’re talking about today are two kanji ones that the American singer-songwriter recently got inked into her upper palm. The new markings are a meaningful homage to her new single “7 Rings”, which is currently at the top of music charts in a number of different countries.

The title of the new single is correctly translated into Japanese as “七つの指輪” (“nanatsu no yubiwa“) in the official music video.

The appearance of Japanese in the clip is Grande’s hat-tip to Japan, a country that’s been close to her heart since she sang with Japanese YouTuber Hikakin back in 2014. With so much meaning behind the title of her new single, it’s easy to see why the singer was inspired to ink her body with the words “7 Rings” in Japanese. However, this is what she wound up with.

Instead of writing out the whole thing, she chose to use only the first kanji (七), which translates to “seven”, and the last one (輪) which is read as “wheel”, “hoop,” “ring”, or “circle”. However, when the two kanji are combined, they don’t read “7 Rings”. They read “shichirin”, which is a small charcoal grill.

News source: soranews24.com
MORE NEWS
Jan 31
Ariana Grande's kanji tattoo fail: new ink reads 'Japanese BBQ grill' instead of '7 Rings'
Earlier this month, Ariana Grande’s love of tattoos made news when it was revealed she’d gotten Pokemon’s Eevee inked onto her bicep. Today, fans around the world are talking about the relationship between Grande’s tattoos and Asian characters again, but this time it’s in a whole different context. (soranews24.com)
Jan 29
Tottori: Man, 34, arrested over ’11 killing of ex-girlfriend
Tottori Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in the murder in 2011 of his then girlfriend in Sakaiminato City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 29
Chiba: Man, 41, suspected of regular abuse of daughter before her death
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who is suspected of regularly abusing his 10-year-old daughter prior to her death at their residence in Noda City last week, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 28
Arashi pop group to suspend activities in 2020
A Japanese pop group, Arashi, will suspend its activities at the end of 2020. The news has shocked fans in Japan and elsewhere in Asia. (NHK)
Jan 28
Man, 46, wields scissors at Kabukicho police box to take gun
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who wielded scissors at a police box in the Kabukicho red-light district in an attempt to take a gun, reports the Sankei Shimnbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 28
Thai girl group BNK48 in hot water over singer's Nazi swastika shirt
A popular Thai music act has apologized amid a scandal set off when one of its members wore a shirt showing the swastika flag of Nazi Germany during a performance. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
Driver sentenced to 16 years for road rage death
A Japanese district court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 16 years in prison for killing a university student in a road rage incident last year. (NHK)
Jan 26
Japanese manga queen Rumiko Takahashi wins top French prize
Japanese manga creator Rumiko Takahashi has become only the second woman to win the top prize at France's biggest graphic novel festival. (Japan Today)
Jan 25
Police outpost in Toyama attacked by student
A man has attacked and wounded a police officer at an outpost in Toyama City on the Sea of Japan coast, central Japan. Police have arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder. (NHK)
Jan 25
Man claims he molested woman to achieve 'exorcism'
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have molested a woman during a fortunetelling session last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)