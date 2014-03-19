Chiba 1st Japanese city to recognize LGBT couples, common-law marriage
Japan Today -- Jan 31
In a first for Japan, the city of Chiba held a ceremony Tuesday to issue certificates recognizing the partnerships of sexual minority and common-law couples.

"I wish you happiness in becoming better partners," Mayor Toshihito Kumagai said at a ceremony involving six couples.

According to the city located to Tokyo's east, the system of recognition introduced for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples as well as mixed-gender common-law couples is the first of its kind in Japan.

To receive the official certificate, applicant couples need only meet a set of requirements, including that both are at least 20 years old, not already married, and either live or plan to live in the city.

The introduction of the system follows a series of decisions by other Japanese municipalities, including the Tokyo wards of Shibuya and Setagaya, and the cities of Sapporo, Fukuoka and Osaka, to start recognizing LGBT partnerships.

Ryuta Yanase, 56, who took part in the ceremony, welcomed Chiba's new program, saying it would make it easier for same-sex couples to visit their partners at city hospitals when they are in serious condition.

News source: Japan Today
Jan 31
