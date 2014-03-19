Japan's 10-day Golden Week holiday stirs concern among investors
Japan Today -- Jan 31
To mark the ascension of Japan's new emperor, the government has declared an unprecedented 10-day holiday from late April to early May, worrying investors, who say a market shutdown could cause disruption and unsettle the yen.

Japan usually has a string of public holidays from late April to early May, the so-called the Golden Week.

But this year, with Crown Prince Naruhito's being crowned the new emperor on May 1, the government made the entire period from April 27 to May 6 a market holiday.

It will be the longest break ever for Japanese stocks and bonds.

Major financial centers rarely have such long periods of shutdown. U.S. financial markets closed for six days after the attacks on Sept 11, 2001.

"It's horrifying that we can't trade for six business days. We've got to adjust our positions before the week. Hard to say exactly what I will do then, but I'll probably have to make my position neutral before the holidays," said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investment officer at Libra Investments.

Japan's financial watchdog has told all financial institutions to alert customers about the possibility of turbulence in overseas markets during the shutdown, and to make sure their systems can cope with a flurry of activity before and after, documents obtained by Reuters showed.

The U.S. and UK central banks will hold policy meetings during the Japanese holiday; U.S. payroll data, GDP from the United States and the Eurozone, and corporate earnings around the world will also be released.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Jan 31
Has Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's UK visit caused an economic shift?
Whatever your stance, Brexit has and will continue to raise questions than answers as we move closer to the March 29, 2019, deadline. With the future of Britain and Europe only slightly clearer now than it was two years ago, political leaders are scrambling for position ahead of the forthcoming split. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 31
Jan 30
Glimpse into post-Lehman chaos
The Bank of Japan has given a glimpse into the dark days it faced following the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. Officials released the minutes from their meetings after the crash. (NHK)
Jan 24
Faulty data scandal reveals lower 2018 wage growth in Japan
A data scandal at Japan's labor ministry has created further headaches for the Abe government in its protracted attempts to spur inflation. (Nikkei)
Jan 20
TPP-11 opens doors to new members
The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11), a trade pact among 11 Pacific Rim nations, officially opened its doors to new members on Saturday in a move aimed at bolstering free trade at a time when the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war. (Nikkei)
Jan 19
Health insurance in Japan to exclude family abroad
Overseas dependents of foreigners working in Japan would no longer be covered by medical insurance come 2020 under a legislative proposal that seeks to restrain ballooning health care costs. (Nikkei)
Jan 19
Survey: 30% want to keep working until age 65
About 30 percent of respondents in a Japanese government survey say they want to work until their early 60s. (NHK)
Jan 19
Japanese consumer prices rose a sluggish 0.9% in 2018
Consumer prices rose a sluggish 0.9 percent last year, according to government data published Friday, as the world’s third-largest economy continues its yearslong battle to stoke weak inflation. (Japan Times)
Jan 16
Japanese workforce projected to be 20% smaller by 2040
The workforce in 2040 is projected to be 20 percent smaller than in 2017 due to overall population decline if the economy sees no growth and women and the elderly continue to have difficulty landing jobs, according to government study released Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 16
Disappointing data shows Japan's not back yet
Haruhiko Kuroda may rue the day he visited Nagoya. In a Nov. 5 speech to business leaders in the city, the Bank of Japan governor came close to declaring the end of deflation and the dawn of a new era. (Japan Times)