Man arrested after leading police to corpse of missing 19-year-old Tokyo student
Japan Times -- Feb 01
A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the exhumation of a body, confirmed later to be that of a missing 19-year-old female university student, east of Tokyo.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Koichi Hirose on suspicion of dumping the body, which was found earlier in the day on farmland in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, based on information provided by the suspect. The body was located 12 km from his apartment.

Hirose is said to have told police that he killed the woman after she screamed and then dumped her body. He also told police he first met the victim online before she disappeared last November.

On Nov. 20, the student took a train from Ayase Station in Tokyo to the city of Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, and later headed to the adjacent city of Kamisu by taxi. She exited the taxi at a convenience store at around 6 p.m.

The student, a native of Tochigi Prefecture and a resident of Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward, had asked a local resident to show her the way to Hirose’s home before she disappeared. The signal from her mobile phone cut out around 11 p.m. on Nov. 20, near the site where the body was discovered, according to investigative sources.

東京都葛飾区の女子大生(19)=栃木県出身=が昨年11月20日から行方不明になった事件で、警視庁捜査1課は31日午前、茨城県神栖市の畑で、女子大生とみられる遺体を発見した。捜査1課は同日、死体遺棄の疑いで、神栖市、無職広瀬晃一容疑者(35)を逮捕した。
News sources: Japan Times, Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Feb 01
Man arrested after leading police to corpse of missing 19-year-old Tokyo student
A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the exhumation of a body, confirmed later to be that of a missing 19-year-old female university student, east of Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Jan 31
2 expressway speed limits to be raised to 120 kph
Japan's National Police Agency is to raise the speed limits on parts of 2 expressways to 120 kilometers per hour in March on a trial basis. (NHK)
Jan 31
Butter imports to rise over 50%
Japan's agriculture ministry has decided to hike imports of butter. The aim is to prevent a shortage in the face of dwindling production of raw milk. (NHK)
Jan 27
N700S shinkansen to debut just before 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Central Japan Railway Co. has said that its N700S bullet train model will go into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen in early July 2020, just before the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Number of flu patients nationwide hits second-highest level since 1999
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through last Sunday hit the second-highest level since the survey started in 1999, the health ministry has said. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
Driver sentenced to 16 years for road rage death
A Japanese district court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 16 years in prison for killing a university student in a road rage incident last year. (NHK)
Jan 25
Police outpost in Toyama attacked by student
A man has attacked and wounded a police officer at an outpost in Toyama City on the Sea of Japan coast, central Japan. Police have arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder. (NHK)
Jan 25
Man claims he molested woman to achieve 'exorcism'
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have molested a woman during a fortunetelling session last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 24
Nine-year-old girl faces world's top go player
A nine-year-old girl who is set to become the youngest professional player of the board game go in Japan has played the world's top-ranked female player. (NHK)
Jan 24
A Banksy-like work found in Chiba after similar discovery in Tokyo
Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital. (Japan Times)