A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the exhumation of a body, confirmed later to be that of a missing 19-year-old female university student, east of Tokyo.
The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Koichi Hirose on suspicion of dumping the body, which was found earlier in the day on farmland in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, based on information provided by the suspect. The body was located 12 km from his apartment.
Hirose is said to have told police that he killed the woman after she screamed and then dumped her body. He also told police he first met the victim online before she disappeared last November.
On Nov. 20, the student took a train from Ayase Station in Tokyo to the city of Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, and later headed to the adjacent city of Kamisu by taxi. She exited the taxi at a convenience store at around 6 p.m.
The student, a native of Tochigi Prefecture and a resident of Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward, had asked a local resident to show her the way to Hirose’s home before she disappeared. The signal from her mobile phone cut out around 11 p.m. on Nov. 20, near the site where the body was discovered, according to investigative sources.
Central Japan Railway Co. has said that its N700S bullet train model will go into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen in early July 2020, just before the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Times)
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through last Sunday hit the second-highest level since the survey started in 1999, the health ministry has said. (Japan Times)
Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital.
