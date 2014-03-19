Stalker of ex-AKB48 member handed suspended prison term
tokyoreporter.com -- Feb 01
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday handed a 42-year-old man a suspended prison term for stalking of a former member of all-girl idol group AKB48, reports Jiji Press

The court handed Hidenobu Onishi, a resident of Edogawa Ward, a four-month prison term, suspended for three years, for stalking former AKB48 member Karen Iwata last year.

“You got the wrong impression about services afforded to fans out of goodwill, causing great concern to the victim,” said presiding judge Shinichiro Nakajima in handing down the ruling.

On April 28 of last year, Onishi intruded into the ticket area of an event in Nerima Ward featuring Iwata. As well, he posted a message on his Twitter account on June 13 in which he demanded an apology for being falsely accused of stalking by AKS, the group’s management agency.

Iwata made her debut with the group in 2012. Beginning around that time, Onishi began to attend meet-and-greet “handshake” events featuring members of AKB48. The next November, the suspect proposed marriage to Iwata at such an event. AKS subsequently banned the suspect from attending future events.

Over a two-year period, Onishi sent about 1,500 fan letters to Iwata. In April of last year, police issued a warning to the suspect about harassing her.

In 2016, Iwata left the group, appearing at a “graduation” event held that March.

At the opening of Onishi’s trial last October, Iwata was seated in a separate room connected to the court through a video connection. “Do not have anything more to do with me,” she said during a cross-examination as a witness.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Feb 01
Japan-EU free trade deal takes effect
A comprehensive free trade deal between Japan and the European Union has come into force. The pact will eventually remove tariffs on more than 90 percent of imports from both sides and liberalize rules in a broad spectrum of fields. (NHK)
Feb 01
Man arrested after leading police to corpse of missing 19-year-old Tokyo student
A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the exhumation of a body, confirmed later to be that of a missing 19-year-old female university student, east of Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Feb 01
Stalker of ex-AKB48 member handed suspended prison term
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday handed a 42-year-old man a suspended prison term for stalking of a former member of all-girl idol group AKB48, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 31
Chiba 1st Japanese city to recognize LGBT couples, common-law marriage
In a first for Japan, the city of Chiba held a ceremony Tuesday to issue certificates recognizing the partnerships of sexual minority and common-law couples. (Japan Today)
Jan 31
2 expressway speed limits to be raised to 120 kph
Japan's National Police Agency is to raise the speed limits on parts of 2 expressways to 120 kilometers per hour in March on a trial basis. (NHK)
Jan 31
Has Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's UK visit caused an economic shift?
Whatever your stance, Brexit has and will continue to raise questions than answers as we move closer to the March 29, 2019, deadline. With the future of Britain and Europe only slightly clearer now than it was two years ago, political leaders are scrambling for position ahead of the forthcoming split. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 31
Butter imports to rise over 50%
Japan's agriculture ministry has decided to hike imports of butter. The aim is to prevent a shortage in the face of dwindling production of raw milk. (NHK)
Jan 31
Japan's 10-day Golden Week holiday stirs concern among investors
To mark the ascension of Japan's new emperor, the government has declared an unprecedented 10-day holiday from late April to early May, worrying investors, who say a market shutdown could cause disruption and unsettle the yen. (Japan Today)
Jan 31
Fathers remain missing in the educational puzzle
The hallmark of the Heisei Era has been peace. Yet the past three decades have been rattled by a quiet revolution in social norms, from a steady decline in the allure of marriage to a rise in the number of households with only one person. (Japan Times)
Jan 31
Ariana Grande's kanji tattoo fail: new ink reads 'Japanese BBQ grill' instead of '7 Rings'
Earlier this month, Ariana Grande’s love of tattoos made news when it was revealed she’d gotten Pokemon’s Eevee inked onto her bicep. Today, fans around the world are talking about the relationship between Grande’s tattoos and Asian characters again, but this time it’s in a whole different context. (soranews24.com)