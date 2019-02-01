Flights remain disrupted at Narita airport near Tokyo. One of its runways was shut down for seven hours on Friday due to a stranded plane.

A Japan Airlines Boeing 787 became stuck after it skidded off a taxiway upon arrival from New Delhi, India, in the morning.

No injuries were reported. All passengers left the aircraft about three hours later.

The pilot reportedly told airline officials that the wheels slipped after the plane entered the taxiway, probably due to snow.

The airport's operator closed the runway to remove the aircraft.

But it later judged that the work will take considerable time, and reopened the runway after confirming the safety of landings and takeoffs.

The operator says 21 domestic flights have been cancelled and 10 international ones have been rerouted to other airports.

The stranded plane is to be removed after the runway is closed at 11 PM.