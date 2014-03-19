Mos Burger announces switch to paper cutlery across Japan in bid to curb plastic waste
Japan Times -- Feb 02
Major hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. has said it will switch from plastic to paper cutlery for takeout food at its corporate-owned outlets as it joins growing efforts to tackle the issue of plastic waste littering the oceans.

The firm will implement the initiative on a trial basis in February at five restaurants in Tokyo and nearby prefectures, and aims to introduce the initiative at all of the roughly 250 outlets it directly operates nationwide by 2020, according to the Thursday announcement.

The Mos Burger operator will also consider shifting some 1,100 franchised outlets to paper cutlery.

Mos Burger offers stainless steel cutlery to customers who dine-in.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Feb 02
Flu infection rates surge to record high across Japan
Japan is facing another winter flu crisis with a record-high average of 57.09 patients diagnosed last week with the ailment per medical institution conducting flu tests, the health ministry said Friday. (NHK)
Feb 02
Ibaraki: Corpse found buried confirmed as belonging to missing university student
A body found buried in a field in Kamisu City earlier this week belongs to a missing female university student, police said Thursday, reports NHK (Feb. 1). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 02
Feb 02
Police seek arrest warrant for actor Hirofumi Arai on suspicion of rape
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Hirofumi Arai over the alleged rape of a masseuse at his residence last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 02
Aeon rolls out real-time video interpreting service for non-Japanese customers in 10 languages
In light of an increasing number of foreign customers, supermarket giant Aeon Co. on Friday launched a real-time video interpreting service. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
Beppu hot springs may accept tattooed visitors during Japan's Rugby World Cup and beyond
Hotels in the famed hot spring resort of Beppu, Oita Prefecture, are considering accepting tattooed visitors in October during the 2019 Rugby World Cup and possibly afterward, according to local industry sources. (Japan Times)
Feb 01
Disruptions continue at Narita airport
Flights remain disrupted at Narita airport near Tokyo. One of its runways was shut down for seven hours on Friday due to a stranded plane. (NHK)
Feb 01
Japan-EU free trade deal takes effect
A comprehensive free trade deal between Japan and the European Union has come into force. The pact will eventually remove tariffs on more than 90 percent of imports from both sides and liberalize rules in a broad spectrum of fields. (NHK)
Feb 01
Man arrested after leading police to corpse of missing 19-year-old Tokyo student
A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the exhumation of a body, confirmed later to be that of a missing 19-year-old female university student, east of Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Feb 01
Stalker of ex-AKB48 member handed suspended prison term
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday handed a 42-year-old man a suspended prison term for stalking of a former member of all-girl idol group AKB48, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)