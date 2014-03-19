Police seek arrest warrant for actor Hirofumi Arai on suspicion of rape
tokyoreporter.com -- Feb 02
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Hirofumi Arai over the alleged rape of a masseuse at his residence last year, reports TBS News

Beginning on Friday morning, police searched the residence of Arai, 40, in Setagaya Ward. That afternoon, police sought the warrant on suspicion of coerced intercourse.

At just past 2:00 a.m. on July 1, Arai summoned the woman, an employee at an outcall massage parlor aged in her 30s, to his residence. He then is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

One month after the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the Setagaya Police Station.

During voluntary questioning, Arai admitted to the allegations, police said.

Arai made his debut as an actor in 2001. He has since appeared in a number of films and television dramas.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Feb 02
Police seek arrest warrant for actor Hirofumi Arai on suspicion of rape
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Hirofumi Arai over the alleged rape of a masseuse at his residence last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 01
Man arrested after leading police to corpse of missing 19-year-old Tokyo student
A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the exhumation of a body, confirmed later to be that of a missing 19-year-old female university student, east of Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Feb 01
Stalker of ex-AKB48 member handed suspended prison term
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday handed a 42-year-old man a suspended prison term for stalking of a former member of all-girl idol group AKB48, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 31
Ariana Grande's kanji tattoo fail: new ink reads 'Japanese BBQ grill' instead of '7 Rings'
Earlier this month, Ariana Grande’s love of tattoos made news when it was revealed she’d gotten Pokemon’s Eevee inked onto her bicep. Today, fans around the world are talking about the relationship between Grande’s tattoos and Asian characters again, but this time it’s in a whole different context. (soranews24.com)
Jan 29
Tottori: Man, 34, arrested over ’11 killing of ex-girlfriend
Tottori Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in the murder in 2011 of his then girlfriend in Sakaiminato City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 29
Chiba: Man, 41, suspected of regular abuse of daughter before her death
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who is suspected of regularly abusing his 10-year-old daughter prior to her death at their residence in Noda City last week, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 28
Arashi pop group to suspend activities in 2020
A Japanese pop group, Arashi, will suspend its activities at the end of 2020. The news has shocked fans in Japan and elsewhere in Asia. (NHK)
Jan 28
Man, 46, wields scissors at Kabukicho police box to take gun
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who wielded scissors at a police box in the Kabukicho red-light district in an attempt to take a gun, reports the Sankei Shimnbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 28
Thai girl group BNK48 in hot water over singer's Nazi swastika shirt
A popular Thai music act has apologized amid a scandal set off when one of its members wore a shirt showing the swastika flag of Nazi Germany during a performance. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
Driver sentenced to 16 years for road rage death
A Japanese district court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 16 years in prison for killing a university student in a road rage incident last year. (NHK)