Fire prevention ritual held in northern Japan
NHK -- Feb 03
Men wearing outlandish straw costumes marched through a small community in northern Japan on Saturday. They were taking part in a centuries-old ritual.

The "Yonekawa no Mizukaburi" event dates back more than 800 years. It is held annually in the Yonekawa district of Tome City, Miyagi Prefecture.

Thirty-four boys and men, clad in costumes made from rice straws, painted their faces with soot before they took to the streets.

As they walked in procession, they threw buckets of water on houses.

Spectators approached the men and pulled straws out of the costumes. Rice straws are believed to be charms that prevent fires from breaking out.

Last December, UNESCO added the Yonekawa no Mizukaburi ritual, and nine other Japanese traditional events involving costume-wearing deities, to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

One local man in Yonekawa said he hopes the event will be passed down for many generations to come, since it is now known to the world.

2日は都心で3月並みの暖かさになるなど、全国的に行楽日和になった所も多くなりました。そんななか、宮城県ではユネスコの無形文化遺産に登録された奇祭が行われ、多くの人が見物に訪れました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Feb 03
Fire prevention ritual held in northern Japan
Men wearing outlandish straw costumes marched through a small community in northern Japan on Saturday. They were taking part in a centuries-old ritual. (NHK)
Feb 03
Bean-throwing ritual held at Kyoto shrine
Geisha apprentices, called "maikos," have gathered at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto to take part in a traditional bean-throwing ritual. (NHK)
Feb 03
Japan to require casino resorts to have some of the largest hotels in the country
The government has announced standards it hopes to set for casino resorts — to be built by the mid-2020s — requiring them to have hotels and conference rooms that would be among the biggest in the country. (Japan Times)
Feb 03
U.S. Navy man arrested after breaking into apartment, taking shower
A 27-year-old member of the U.S. Navy stationed at the Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, has been arrested for breaking and entering after he was caught taking a shower in an apartment in Ebina City on Saturday morning. (Japan Today)
Feb 02
Flu infection rates surge to record high across Japan
Japan is facing another winter flu crisis with a record-high average of 57.09 patients diagnosed last week with the ailment per medical institution conducting flu tests, the health ministry said Friday. (NHK)
Feb 02
Ibaraki: Corpse found buried confirmed as belonging to missing university student
A body found buried in a field in Kamisu City earlier this week belongs to a missing female university student, police said Thursday, reports NHK (Feb. 1). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 02
Mos Burger announces switch to paper cutlery across Japan in bid to curb plastic waste
Major hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. has said it will switch from plastic to paper cutlery for takeout food at its corporate-owned outlets as it joins growing efforts to tackle the issue of plastic waste littering the oceans. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
Police seek arrest warrant for actor Hirofumi Arai on suspicion of rape
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Hirofumi Arai over the alleged rape of a masseuse at his residence last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 02
Aeon rolls out real-time video interpreting service for non-Japanese customers in 10 languages
In light of an increasing number of foreign customers, supermarket giant Aeon Co. on Friday launched a real-time video interpreting service. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
Beppu hot springs may accept tattooed visitors during Japan's Rugby World Cup and beyond
Hotels in the famed hot spring resort of Beppu, Oita Prefecture, are considering accepting tattooed visitors in October during the 2019 Rugby World Cup and possibly afterward, according to local industry sources. (Japan Times)