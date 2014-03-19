U.S. Navy man arrested after breaking into apartment, taking shower
Japan Today -- Feb 03
A 27-year-old member of the U.S. Navy stationed at the Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, has been arrested for breaking and entering after he was caught taking a shower in an apartment in Ebina City on Saturday morning.

According to police, Dominic Nathaniel Williams, a second-class petty officer, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted by police as saying he was drunk and didn’t know how he ended up in the apartment.

Police said the 44-year-old resident of the second-floor apartment got up at around 5:10 a.m. Saturday to go to the toilet. He heard the sound of the shower and when he went to investigate, Williams emerged from the bathroom, completely naked. The man subdued him and called out to his wife to notify the police.

News source: Japan Today
