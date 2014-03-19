A 27-year-old member of the U.S. Navy stationed at the Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, has been arrested for breaking and entering after he was caught taking a shower in an apartment in Ebina City on Saturday morning.
According to police, Dominic Nathaniel Williams, a second-class petty officer, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted by police as saying he was drunk and didn’t know how he ended up in the apartment.
Police said the 44-year-old resident of the second-floor apartment got up at around 5:10 a.m. Saturday to go to the toilet. He heard the sound of the shower and when he went to investigate, Williams emerged from the bathroom, completely naked. The man subdued him and called out to his wife to notify the police.
The government has announced standards it hopes to set for casino resorts — to be built by the mid-2020s — requiring them to have hotels and conference rooms that would be among the biggest in the country. (Japan Times)
Japan is facing another winter flu crisis with a record-high average of 57.09 patients diagnosed last week with the ailment per medical institution conducting flu tests, the health ministry said Friday.
(NHK)
Major hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. has said it will switch from plastic to paper cutlery for takeout food at its corporate-owned outlets as it joins growing efforts to tackle the issue of plastic waste littering the oceans. (Japan Times)
Hotels in the famed hot spring resort of Beppu, Oita Prefecture, are considering accepting tattooed visitors in October during the 2019 Rugby World Cup and possibly afterward, according to local industry sources. (Japan Times)