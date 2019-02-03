Geisha apprentices, called "maikos," have gathered at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto to take part in a traditional bean-throwing ritual.

The annual event took place on Saturday, on the eve of Setsubun. In the Japanese calendar, Setsubun is the day before the beginning of spring.

The Maiko entertainers danced.

They also prayed for happiness and good fortune for everyone, as they tossed bags of beans from the stage. Onlookers tried to catch the bags.

A woman from Osaka said that she was happy because she was able to catch a bag of beans for the first time.

The woman said she hopes to have a healthy and exciting year.

The event will be held on Sunday as well.