Hosoda's anime film "Mirai" wins Annie Award
NHK -- Feb 04
Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda's film, "Mirai," won the Annie Award for Best Animated Independent Feature in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The award is often called the Oscar of animated films.

The category is for films shown at fewer than 1,000 theaters in the United States.

"Mirai" tells the story of a 4-year-old boy who travels through time with his little sister from the future. The experience teaches him about the importance of family bonds.

"Mirai" is the first Japanese movie to win the award since Studio Ghibli's "The Red Turtle" in 2017.

"Mirai" has also been nominated for an Academy Award for best animated feature film. The Oscar winners will be announced on February 24th.

アニメ界のアカデミー賞と呼ばれるアニー賞が発表され、細田守監督の「未来のミライ」が長編インディペンデント作品賞を受賞しました。　アニー賞の授賞式は日本時間の3日、アメリカ・ロサンゼルスで開かれました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Feb 04
Hosoda's anime film "Mirai" wins Annie Award
Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda's film, "Mirai," won the Annie Award for Best Animated Independent Feature in Los Angeles on Saturday. (NHK)
Feb 04
2 Tokyo wards to allow schoolgirls to wear pants
Tokyo’s Nakano Ward said Friday that it has decided to allow female students at all municipal junior high schools to pick pants for their uniform from April. (the-japan-news.com)
Feb 03
Fire prevention ritual held in northern Japan
Men wearing outlandish straw costumes marched through a small community in northern Japan on Saturday. They were taking part in a centuries-old ritual. (NHK)
Feb 03
Bean-throwing ritual held at Kyoto shrine
Geisha apprentices, called "maikos," have gathered at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto to take part in a traditional bean-throwing ritual. (NHK)
Feb 03
Japan to require casino resorts to have some of the largest hotels in the country
The government has announced standards it hopes to set for casino resorts — to be built by the mid-2020s — requiring them to have hotels and conference rooms that would be among the biggest in the country. (Japan Times)
Feb 03
U.S. Navy man arrested after breaking into apartment, taking shower
A 27-year-old member of the U.S. Navy stationed at the Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, has been arrested for breaking and entering after he was caught taking a shower in an apartment in Ebina City on Saturday morning. (Japan Today)
Feb 02
Flu infection rates surge to record high across Japan
Japan is facing another winter flu crisis with a record-high average of 57.09 patients diagnosed last week with the ailment per medical institution conducting flu tests, the health ministry said Friday. (NHK)
Feb 02
Ibaraki: Corpse found buried confirmed as belonging to missing university student
A body found buried in a field in Kamisu City earlier this week belongs to a missing female university student, police said Thursday, reports NHK (Feb. 1). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 02
Mos Burger announces switch to paper cutlery across Japan in bid to curb plastic waste
Major hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. has said it will switch from plastic to paper cutlery for takeout food at its corporate-owned outlets as it joins growing efforts to tackle the issue of plastic waste littering the oceans. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
Police seek arrest warrant for actor Hirofumi Arai on suspicion of rape
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Hirofumi Arai over the alleged rape of a masseuse at his residence last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)