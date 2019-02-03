Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda's film, "Mirai," won the Annie Award for Best Animated Independent Feature in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The award is often called the Oscar of animated films.

The category is for films shown at fewer than 1,000 theaters in the United States.

"Mirai" tells the story of a 4-year-old boy who travels through time with his little sister from the future. The experience teaches him about the importance of family bonds.

"Mirai" is the first Japanese movie to win the award since Studio Ghibli's "The Red Turtle" in 2017.

"Mirai" has also been nominated for an Academy Award for best animated feature film. The Oscar winners will be announced on February 24th.

アニメ界のアカデミー賞と呼ばれるアニー賞が発表され、細田守監督の「未来のミライ」が長編インディペンデント作品賞を受賞しました。 アニー賞の授賞式は日本時間の3日、アメリカ・ロサンゼルスで開かれました。