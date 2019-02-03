The government has announced standards it hopes to set for casino resorts — to be built by the mid-2020s — requiring them to have hotels and conference rooms that would be among the biggest in the country. (Japan Times)
A 27-year-old member of the U.S. Navy stationed at the Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, has been arrested for breaking and entering after he was caught taking a shower in an apartment in Ebina City on Saturday morning. (Japan Today)
Japan is facing another winter flu crisis with a record-high average of 57.09 patients diagnosed last week with the ailment per medical institution conducting flu tests, the health ministry said Friday.
(NHK)
Major hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. has said it will switch from plastic to paper cutlery for takeout food at its corporate-owned outlets as it joins growing efforts to tackle the issue of plastic waste littering the oceans. (Japan Times)