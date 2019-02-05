Japan's Defense Ministry has canceled a port call of a Self-Defense Forces vessel in Busan, South Korea, amid soured relations.
The ministry says it notified the South Korean side of the decision on Tuesday.
It had planned to send the destroyer Izumo in late April to the port during joint exercises among some Asian and Pacific nations scheduled in waters around South Korea to Singapore.
But officials say the current environment is not fit for deepening exchanges. They say Japan will take part in the drills themselves.
Relations between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the South Korean military have been strained. South Korea's defense ministry denies that one of its vessels directed a fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane. Separately, it claims Japanese SDF aircraft conducted provocative flights against its ships -- an allegation the Japanese side denies. The South Korean side has demand the SDF apologize.
The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to refrain from exchanges with South Korea until the South Korean public opinion and other factors become favorable.
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso has reluctantly apologised for saying childless people are to blame for the country's rising social security costs and its aging and declining population. (smh.com.au)
The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died last month at their home in Chiba Prefecture has told police that she sometimes gave the girl no food, at her husband’s insistence, in the days before her daughter’s death, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Nissan Motor decided Tuesday to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 8, where the Japanese automaker is expected to dismiss former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his onetime deputy Greg Kelly from the board of directors. (Nikkei)
Police have decided not seek an indictment against former coaches of Nihon University’s American football team over accusations that they instructed a player to commit a dangerous tackle on an opponent, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)