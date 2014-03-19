Mother held over death of 10-year-old girl in Chiba admits depriving her of food at father's request
Japan Times -- Feb 06
The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died last month at their home in Chiba Prefecture has told police that she sometimes gave the girl no food, at her husband’s insistence, in the days before her daughter’s death, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Nagisa Kurihara, 31, was sent to prosecutors that day. She was arrested a day earlier for allegedly failing to stop the assault of her daughter Mia.

Mia was found dead on Jan. 24 inside the bathroom of their home, in the city of Noda, with multiple bruises on her body. Nagisa’s husband Yuichiro, 41, was arrested the next day on suspicion of assault, but an autopsy has failed to determine the cause of Mia’s death.

While Mia was not underweight to an extreme degree, the autopsy revealed there was almost no food inside her stomach, indicating that she had not been fed sufficiently, according to the sources.

Prior to her arrest, the mother told investigators that, despite her pleas not to do so, her husband sometimes woke Mia up in the middle of the night and made her stand for long periods.

Yuichiro has told investigators he began making Mia stand from 10 a.m. on Jan. 24, and that he does not consider his action wrong because he was just “disciplining” her.

He is suspected of assaulting Mia between 10 a.m. to 11:10 p.m. the same day, including dousing her repeatedly with cold water.

Investigators have been informed that the mother herself may have been a victim of Yuichiro’s domestic violence.

千葉県で10歳の女の子が死亡した事件で、逮捕された父親が心愛さんに書かせた文章の内容が明らかになりました。　「お父さんにたたかれたというのは嘘です。山崎小学校の●●先生に聞かれて思わず言ってしまいました。お父さん、お母さん、妹にたくさんの迷惑を掛けてしまいました。ごめんなさい。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Feb 06
Japanese minister apologises for comment on Japan's shrinking population
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso has reluctantly apologised for saying childless people are to blame for the country's rising social security costs and its aging and declining population. (smh.com.au)
Feb 06
Japan cancels Izumo's port call in Busan
Japan's Defense Ministry has canceled a port call of a Self-Defense Forces vessel in Busan, South Korea, amid soured relations. (NHK)
Feb 06
Mother held over death of 10-year-old girl in Chiba admits depriving her of food at father's request
The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died last month at their home in Chiba Prefecture has told police that she sometimes gave the girl no food, at her husband’s insistence, in the days before her daughter’s death, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Nissan to oust Ghosn from board at April 8 shareholders meeting
Nissan Motor decided Tuesday to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 8, where the Japanese automaker is expected to dismiss former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his onetime deputy Greg Kelly from the board of directors. (Nikkei)
Feb 06
Sapporo Snow Festival 2019 opens in Japan
Star Wars, anime favourites, and tennis pro Naomi Osaka all make an appearance at this year’s event. (soranews24.com)
Feb 06
Police won't seek indictment of ex-Nihon University coaches over dirty tackle
Police have decided not seek an indictment against former coaches of Nihon University’s American football team over accusations that they instructed a player to commit a dangerous tackle on an opponent, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Japanese journalist ordered to hand over passport
Japan's Foreign Ministry has ordered freelance journalist Kosuke Tsuneoka to hand over his passport as he attempted to travel to Yemen. (NHK)
Feb 06
Tokyo: Ward staffer accused in alleged rape of 13-year-old girl
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 56-year-old male employee of the Toshima Ward office over the alleged rape of a middle school girl last year, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 05
Tokyo Tower lighted red for Lunar New Year
Tokyo Tower, an iconic landmark in the capital, has been illuminated in red as part of the efforts to welcome Chinese visitors to Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday. (NHK)
Feb 04
Sightings of rare fish in Japan spark fears of natural disasters
Recent sightings of a rare, serpent-like sea creature — which in Japanese lore, is thought to be a harbinger of natural disasters — have sent Japan’s social media into a frenzy. (news.com.au)