Star Wars, anime favourites, and tennis pro Naomi Osaka all make an appearance at this year’s event.

Hokkaido’s capital city of Sapporo came to life with crowds of visitors yesterday, as the 70th Sapporo Snow Festival officially opened to the public across two sites at Susukino and Odori Park in the city’s centre.

A total of 200 ice and snow sculptures have been created for this year’s event, with the largest designs – measuring 15 metres (49 feet) in height and constructed with the help of the Japan Self-Defence Forces – located at the Odori Park location.

One of the largest sculptures on display this year is dedicated to the Star Wars film franchise, and this is where the festival’s official opening ceremony was held last night.