Sapporo Snow Festival 2019 opens in Japan
soranews24.com -- Feb 06
Star Wars, anime favourites, and tennis pro Naomi Osaka all make an appearance at this year’s event.

Hokkaido’s capital city of Sapporo came to life with crowds of visitors yesterday, as the 70th Sapporo Snow Festival officially opened to the public across two sites at Susukino and Odori Park in the city’s centre.

A total of 200 ice and snow sculptures have been created for this year’s event, with the largest designs – measuring 15 metres (49 feet) in height and constructed with the help of the Japan Self-Defence Forces – located at the Odori Park location.

One of the largest sculptures on display this year is dedicated to the Star Wars film franchise, and this is where the festival’s official opening ceremony was held last night.

Feb 06
Feb 05
Tokyo Tower lighted red for Lunar New Year
Tokyo Tower, an iconic landmark in the capital, has been illuminated in red as part of the efforts to welcome Chinese visitors to Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday. (NHK)
Feb 03
Bean-throwing ritual held at Kyoto shrine
Geisha apprentices, called "maikos," have gathered at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto to take part in a traditional bean-throwing ritual. (NHK)
Feb 02
Beppu hot springs may accept tattooed visitors during Japan's Rugby World Cup and beyond
Hotels in the famed hot spring resort of Beppu, Oita Prefecture, are considering accepting tattooed visitors in October during the 2019 Rugby World Cup and possibly afterward, according to local industry sources. (Japan Times)
Feb 01
Disruptions continue at Narita airport
Flights remain disrupted at Narita airport near Tokyo. One of its runways was shut down for seven hours on Friday due to a stranded plane. (NHK)
Jan 31
2 expressway speed limits to be raised to 120 kph
Japan's National Police Agency is to raise the speed limits on parts of 2 expressways to 120 kilometers per hour in March on a trial basis. (NHK)
Jan 29
Narita Airport to extend operating hours
Narita Airport, near Tokyo, is expected to extend its operating hours until midnight, starting in October. (NHK)
Jan 27
N700S shinkansen to debut just before 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Central Japan Railway Co. has said that its N700S bullet train model will go into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen in early July 2020, just before the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Wetland train service opens in Hokkaido
A railway operator in northern Japan has launched an annual steam locomotive service in the eastern part of Hokkaido Prefecture. (NHK)
Jan 26
'Battleship' island in southwestern Japan to reopen to tourists Feb. 1
Hashima Island in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, better known as "battleship island" for its shape, will reopen to tourists on Feb. 1 after a typhoon-damaged pier and fences in a sightseeing area have been repaired, the local government said Friday. (Kyodo)