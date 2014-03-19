The operator of one of Japan's largest sushi restaurant chains said Wednesday that video footage recently uploaded to the internet showed one of its part-time kitchen workers throwing sliced fish into a trash can and returning it to a cutting board at an outlet in Osaka Prefecture.

Kura Corp., which operates some 400 Kura Sushi restaurants in Japan, said the fish was disposed of and never served to customers, but that it takes the incident seriously and is considering legal action, without elaborating.

In the footage, the male worker picks a slice of fish from a cutting board and throws it into the trash receptacle filled with plastic bags and styrofoam trays, reaches into the garbage to retrieve the fish and places it back on the cutting board.

回転ずし店のアルバイト店員が撮影した動画に批判の声が上がっている。 回転ずし店の厨房（ちゅうぼう）で撮影された目を疑う光景。アルバイトの店員とみられる男性がさばいた魚をごみ箱に投げ捨てた。そして、魚を拾い上げると再びまな板の上に戻そうとする。