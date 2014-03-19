Father suspected of forcing daughter to lie about abuse before her death
Japan Today -- Feb 07
The father of a 10-year-old girl who died last month at their home near Tokyo forced her to write a letter stating he did not hit her so she would be returned home, a child welfare center said Tuesday, revealing more apparent missteps by authorities in protecting her life.

The father, Yuichiro Kurihara, showed the letter written by his daughter Mia in February last year when the welfare center was considering whether the girl, who was residing with a relative to escape suspected abuse by him, should return home, according to the center.

"I lied that I had been hit by my father. I said that to my elementary school teacher without thinking and caused lot of trouble to my father, mother, sister" and the relative, read the letter signed by the girl. "I am sorry."

Two days after the letter was shown by Kurihara to demand her return home, the child welfare center, which also serves as a temporary shelter for children, decided in a meeting to allow Mia to leave the relative's house and resume living with her parents and 1-year-old sister.

After her return home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture last March, the girl told a center official at her school that her father had actually made her write the letter, which also stated she wanted to live with her parents and younger sister and did not want to meet officials of the child welfare center anymore.

Mia initially said in a school questionnaire on Nov 6, 2017, that she was being "bullied" by her father who hit her. Because of the description and following discussions with her teacher, she was sent for her protection to the child welfare center in Kashiwa, near Noda, the next day, remaining there for seven weeks.

Hitoshi Nihei, head of the center, said officials at the center thought it was highly possible that the father had forced the girl to write the letter, but they did not ask her whether she had written it without compulsion before they decided to allow her to return home.

"Our role is to protect children's lives. We truly feel sorry," Nihei said at a press conference.

The action by the welfare center follows revelations that the education board of Noda, at Kurihara's insistence, gave him a copy of the school questionnaire when he demanded Mia's return home, an action feared to have aggravated his abuse of the girl.

Officials of the education board said recently they were frightened by his "intimidating demeanor" in explaining why they gave him the copy.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Feb 07
Father suspected of forcing daughter to lie about abuse before her death
The father of a 10-year-old girl who died last month at their home near Tokyo forced her to write a letter stating he did not hit her so she would be returned home, a child welfare center said Tuesday, revealing more apparent missteps by authorities in protecting her life. (Japan Today)
Feb 04
2 Tokyo wards to allow schoolgirls to wear pants
Tokyo’s Nakano Ward said Friday that it has decided to allow female students at all municipal junior high schools to pick pants for their uniform from April. (the-japan-news.com)
Jan 31
Chiba 1st Japanese city to recognize LGBT couples, common-law marriage
In a first for Japan, the city of Chiba held a ceremony Tuesday to issue certificates recognizing the partnerships of sexual minority and common-law couples. (Japan Today)
Jan 31
Fathers remain missing in the educational puzzle
The hallmark of the Heisei Era has been peace. Yet the past three decades have been rattled by a quiet revolution in social norms, from a steady decline in the allure of marriage to a rise in the number of households with only one person. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Japanese teacher punches high school boy in face; social media on his side
On January 15, a 16-year-old first-year student at Tokyo’s Metropolitan Machida Sogo High School got into a heated argument with a teacher in the school hallway. Prior to the argument, the student had been disciplined for wearing an earring to school, in violation of the dress code. (Japan Today)
Jan 23
Mystery deepens over human bones used as teaching aids at schools in Japan
The mystery over the recently discovered use of real human bones as skeleton models at schools has continued to deepen. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Unified college and university entrance exams end
This year's unified college and university entrance exams in Japan have ended for almost all applicants . (NHK)
Jan 20
College and university entrance exams underway
More than half a million high-school students and graduates across Japan are putting their knowledge to the test at unified college and university entrance exams. (NHK)
Jan 20
School apologizes after video purportedly shows teacher assaulting student
A public high school in Machida City has apologized to a boy after the emergence online of a video that purportedly shows a male teacher assaulting him, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 19
Suicides in Japan down for 9th straight year to 37-year low in 2018
The number of suicides in Japan dropped 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 20,598 in 2018, down for the ninth year and the lowest in 37 years amid economic recovery, preliminary data by the National Police Agency showed Friday. (Japan Today)