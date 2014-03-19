A 16-year-old female high student has been arrested for extorting a man she met while engaging in papakatsu — the practice of a sugar daddy paying young girls in exchange for having dinner and dates.

The minor, who is a first-year high school student in Oki, Fukuoka Prefecture, is accused of extorting the 29-year-old man out of 40,000 yen in cash on Jan 8, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the two became acquainted over a dating app with the mutual intention to form a papakatsu relationship. At the time of their encounter, they were accompanied by the girl’s friend and ate together at a restaurant in Kurume City. There, she picked a fight with him by claiming he took a non-consensual photo up her skirt under the table. She told the man she would be quiet for 40,000 yen, which he paid her.

Following the initial payment of 40,000 yen, the 16-year-old demanded in a message that he pay another 150,000 yen if he wished to settle the matter out of court, but he refused.

食事などを一緒にする見返りに、金銭の援助を受ける「パパ活」中に、現金４万円を脅し取ったなどの疑いで、１６歳の女子高校生が逮捕されました。