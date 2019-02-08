A UN committee has urged the Japanese government to legally ban corporal punishment of children at home.
The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child assesses countries' human rights situations based on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
The committee held a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, releasing the results of its review of conditions in Japan.
The committee said Japanese law does not completely prohibit corporal punishment of children at home.
It added corporal punishment must be clearly and completely banned, however light a form it takes.
A reporter sought committee opinions about a case in Japan involving a 10-year-old girl who died recently as a result of alleged abuse by her father.
One of the committee members said the girl must have asked many adults for help but no one tried to protect her. The expert added the tragedy must never be repeated.
More than 50 countries, mainly in Northern Europe and Africa, have laws that ban corporal punishment. A growing number of other nations are moving to introduce such legislation, including France.
VIDEO
Feb 09
Weather forecasters in Japan are warning of possible heavy snowfall on Saturday in the Kanto region comprising Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.
(NHK)
Feb 09
People in Sapporo shivered through frigid conditions on Friday as the city recorded a daytime high of minus 10.1 degrees Celsius, making it the first time in 40 years that the mercury has failed to reach minus 10.
(NHK)
Feb 09
The government confirmed Friday that it will follow the procedures taken to pick the current era name of Heisei in choosing a name for the new era.
(Japan Times)
Feb 09
A developmental carriage from the next-generation bullet train has been shown to the media in western Japan.
(NHK)
Feb 09
A 20-year-old former policeman was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison for shooting his boss to death at a police box in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, last April.
(Japan Times)
Feb 09
The parent company of All Nippon Airways will invest in the operator of Philippine Airlines to take advantage of growing demand for travel in Asia.
(NHK)
Feb 09
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men who are accused of snatching a woman’s purse last year. They later used cash found inside to cover a taxi fare, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 8).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 09
Fish may not be as stupid as they appear, as a study suggests they can recognise themselves in a mirror.
(dailymail.co.uk)
Feb 08
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he's determined to settle the country's territorial issue with Russia and conclude a peace treaty.
(NHK)
Feb 08
A 16-year-old female high student has been arrested for extorting a man she met while engaging in papakatsu — the practice of a sugar daddy paying young girls in exchange for having dinner and dates.
(Japan Today)