UN urges Japan to ban corporal punishment at home
NHK -- Feb 08
A UN committee has urged the Japanese government to legally ban corporal punishment of children at home.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child assesses countries' human rights situations based on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The committee held a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, releasing the results of its review of conditions in Japan.

The committee said Japanese law does not completely prohibit corporal punishment of children at home.

It added corporal punishment must be clearly and completely banned, however light a form it takes.

A reporter sought committee opinions about a case in Japan involving a 10-year-old girl who died recently as a result of alleged abuse by her father.

One of the committee members said the girl must have asked many adults for help but no one tried to protect her. The expert added the tragedy must never be repeated.

More than 50 countries, mainly in Northern Europe and Africa, have laws that ban corporal punishment. A growing number of other nations are moving to introduce such legislation, including France.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 09
Heavy snow forecast in and around Tokyo
Weather forecasters in Japan are warning of possible heavy snowfall on Saturday in the Kanto region comprising Tokyo and surrounding prefectures. (NHK)
Feb 09
Sapporo shivers through coldest day in 40 years
People in Sapporo shivered through frigid conditions on Friday as the city recorded a daytime high of minus 10.1 degrees Celsius, making it the first time in 40 years that the mercury has failed to reach minus 10. (NHK)
Feb 09
Two positive kanji, easy to write and read: Japan to follow precedent in selecting new era name
The government confirmed Friday that it will follow the procedures taken to pick the current era name of Heisei in choosing a name for the new era. (Japan Times)
Feb 09
Next-generation bullet train car shown to media
A developmental carriage from the next-generation bullet train has been shown to the media in western Japan. (NHK)
Feb 09
Japanese ex-policeman gets 22 years for fatally shooting boss in Shiga
A 20-year-old former policeman was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison for shooting his boss to death at a police box in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, last April. (Japan Times)
Feb 09
ANA to buy stake in Philippine rival
The parent company of All Nippon Airways will invest in the operator of Philippine Airlines to take advantage of growing demand for travel in Asia. (NHK)
Feb 09
Tokyo: Pair steal woman’s purse, use money to cover taxi fare
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men who are accused of snatching a woman’s purse last year. They later used cash found inside to cover a taxi fare, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 09
The fish that recognise themselves in the mirror
Fish may not be as stupid as they appear, as a study suggests they can recognise themselves in a mirror. (dailymail.co.uk)
Feb 08
Abe stresses resolve for peace treaty with Russia
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he's determined to settle the country's territorial issue with Russia and conclude a peace treaty. (NHK)
Feb 08
16-year-old girl arrested for extortion in sugar daddy case
A 16-year-old female high student has been arrested for extorting a man she met while engaging in papakatsu — the practice of a sugar daddy paying young girls in exchange for having dinner and dates. (Japan Today)