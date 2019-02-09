Weather forecasters in Japan are warning of possible heavy snowfall on Saturday in the Kanto region comprising Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.

The Meteorological Agency says a strong cold air mass and passing low-pressure system are likely to bring snow to wide areas from morning to night.

Snowfall through late Saturday afternoon may reach up to 10 centimeters in southern Kanto; eight centimeters in northern Kanto; and five centimeters in Tokyo's 23 wards.

Forecasters say more snow may fall in the evening. They're urging people to watch out for icy roads and disruption to transportation services. Drivers are advised to use winter tires or snow chains.

Airline companies have cancelled some flights for Saturday.

As of 11:30 PM Friday, Japan Airlines had cancelled 24 inbound and outbound flights at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, and Narita Airport in neighboring Chiba Prefecture.

Jetstar has cancelled 20 flights at Narita and Chubu Airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

All Nippon Airways has grounded 12 flights at Narita.

The carriers are urging travelers to check their websites for the latest flight information, as more cancellations are possible.