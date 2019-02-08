The parent company of All Nippon Airways will invest in the operator of Philippine Airlines to take advantage of growing demand for travel in Asia.
Japan's ANA Holdings said on Friday that it plans to acquire a 9.5 percent stake in PAL Holdings. The transaction will cost about 95 million dollars and is to be completed by the end of March.
ANA and Philippine Airlines already jointly operate international flights between Japan and the Philippines.
They will add code-sharing on domestic routes in both countries under the new capital alliance.
ANA Holdings President and CEO Shinya Katanozaka said the number of travelers from the Philippines to Japan has increased five-fold in the past five years. He added that the Philippines is a market with huge potential.
ANA's rival, Japan Airlines, launched flights between Tokyo's Haneda airport and Manila earlier this month as part of its efforts to expand its Asian network.
Rental unit provider Leopalace21 said Thursday that possible construction code violations were found in an additional 1,324 of its apartment buildings, a discovery that will require the relocation of roughly 14,000 tenants. (Nikkei)
Lawson Inc. said Wednesday it closed two of its franchise convenience stores after discovering they had systematically falsified expiration times on some food items prepared in the stores over a period of several years.
(Japan Times)
Nissan Motor decided Tuesday to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 8, where the Japanese automaker is expected to dismiss former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his onetime deputy Greg Kelly from the board of directors. (Nikkei)
The government has announced standards it hopes to set for casino resorts — to be built by the mid-2020s — requiring them to have hotels and conference rooms that would be among the biggest in the country. (Japan Times)
Major hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. has said it will switch from plastic to paper cutlery for takeout food at its corporate-owned outlets as it joins growing efforts to tackle the issue of plastic waste littering the oceans. (Japan Times)