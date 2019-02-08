Next-generation bullet train car shown to media
NHK -- Feb 09
A developmental carriage from the next-generation bullet train has been shown to the media in western Japan.

East Japan Railway Company unveiled the front car of the ALFA-X, the test bed of the next generation bullet train, in Kudamatsu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, at a branch of its manufacturer, Hitachi.

The new bullet train is expected to begin commercial service in 2030, when the Hokkaido Shinkansen line will be extended to Sapporo. It will have a maximum speed of 360 kilometers per hour.

The front car's 22-meter-long nose is designed to provide a reduction in pressure and noise for passengers' comfort when the train passes through tunnels.

The operator plans to complete the experimental car in May after installing additional equipment to reduce the impact of tremors if an earthquake occurs.

Another type of front car, which has a 16-meter nose, has been developed by different manufacturer.

JR East officials say the new bullet train will dramatically shorten the current travel time of eight hours between Tokyo and Sapporo.

JR東日本は8日、次世代新幹線開発に向け製作中の新型試験車両「ALFA―X」を山口県下松市の日立製作所笠戸事業所で報道関係者に公開した。10両編成のうち先端部分の「鼻」が長さ約22メートルある10号車(全長約26・5メートル)で、全体の完成は5月を見込んでいる。
News sources: NHK, Kyodo
