The fish that recognise themselves in the mirror
dailymail.co.uk -- Feb 09
Fish may not be as stupid as they appear, as a study suggests they can recognise themselves in a mirror.

However cleaner wrasse fish have shocked scientists by suggesting they may have the same capability despite their tiny brains.

When shown a mirror, they appeared to notice coloured marks on their heads, which they then tried to scrape away on rocks and gravel in their tank.

Dr Alex Jordan, who led the study from the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology and Osaka City University in Japan, said: 'The behaviours we observe leave little doubt that this fish behaviourally fulfils all criteria of the mirror test as originally laid out.

'What is less clear is whether these behaviours should be considered as evidence that fish are self-aware-even though in the past these same behaviours have been interpreted as self-awareness in so many other animals.'

Cleaner wrasse live in tropical coral reefs and serve a useful purpose in cleaning parasites off larger fish.

To see if they could recognise their mirror image, scientists injected small amounts of brown dye into their throats and heads to look like a parasite.

The fish only attempted to remove the mark after seeing it in a mirror.

To check they knew it was themselves in the mirror, researchers presented them with an identical fish with the same mark seen through a clear divider.

The fish stopped trying to remove the mark on their own body, showing they were not fooled.

Cleaner wrasse almost never swim upside down but some did this 36 times in an hour in front of a mirror, suggesting they were watching their reflection.

They moved so they could better see the marks on their faces and also behaved aggressively towards the reflective surface.

The fish therefore satisfied every test for self-awareness, although experts remain sceptical.

News source: dailymail.co.uk
MORE NEWS
Feb 09
Next-generation bullet train car shown to media
A developmental carriage from the next-generation bullet train has been shown to the media in western Japan. (NHK)
Feb 09
The fish that recognise themselves in the mirror
Fish may not be as stupid as they appear, as a study suggests they can recognise themselves in a mirror. (dailymail.co.uk)
Feb 07
Swine flu spreads in Japan; gov't warns of 'extremely serious' phase
Japan's swine fever epidemic is spreading, with local authorities in five central and western prefectures saying Wednesday they are struggling to contain the highly contagious virus that was first reported in September. (Japan Today)
Feb 04
Sightings of rare fish in Japan spark fears of natural disasters
Recent sightings of a rare, serpent-like sea creature — which in Japanese lore, is thought to be a harbinger of natural disasters — have sent Japan’s social media into a frenzy. (news.com.au)
Feb 02
Flu infection rates surge to record high across Japan
Japan is facing another winter flu crisis with a record-high average of 57.09 patients diagnosed last week with the ailment per medical institution conducting flu tests, the health ministry said Friday. (NHK)
Jan 30
Winter ice floes reach Hokkaido
The winter's first ice floes have reached the coast of Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. (NHK)
Jan 27
Number of flu patients nationwide hits second-highest level since 1999
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through last Sunday hit the second-highest level since the survey started in 1999, the health ministry has said. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Latest trick for Sony's Aibo robotic pooch: Acting as watchdog
Sony Corp. on Wednesday showed off the latest tricks of its signature robotic dog, Aibo, including a new security capability of patrolling inside a house. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Epsilon-4 puts 7 satellites into orbit
Japan's Epsilon-4 rocket has put into orbit seven small satellites that were developed by private-sector companies and universities. (NHK)
Jan 16
Johnny, oldest chimp in Japan, dies at 69
Japan's oldest chimpanzee, Johnny, has died at the estimated age of 69, a zoo in western Japan said Tuesday. (Kyodo)