The government confirmed Friday that it will follow the procedures taken to pick the current era name of Heisei in choosing a name for the new era.
The decision was made at the first meeting held by a committee headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to discuss the selection process for the new era name. The members included the director-general of the Cabinet Legislation Bureau and the vice minister of the Cabinet Office.
The government will announce the name for the new era on April 1, ahead of the start of the new era on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito is set to ascend the throne to succeed his father, Emperor Akihito. Suga revealed at a news conference Friday that the government will promulgate an ordinance establishing the new era name the same day.
Guidelines for the selection process of a new era name stipulate that the government hold discussions with a panel of experts to seek the members’ opinions, and that the prime minister gather input from the chiefs and deputy chiefs of both chambers of the Diet.
A 16-year-old female high student has been arrested for extorting a man she met while engaging in papakatsu — the practice of a sugar daddy paying young girls in exchange for having dinner and dates.
(Japan Today)
Rental unit provider Leopalace21 said Thursday that possible construction code violations were found in an additional 1,324 of its apartment buildings, a discovery that will require the relocation of roughly 14,000 tenants. (Nikkei)
The operator of one of Japan's largest sushi restaurant chains said Wednesday that video footage recently uploaded to the internet showed one of its part-time kitchen workers throwing sliced fish into a trash can and returning it to a cutting board at an outlet in Osaka Prefecture. (Kyodo)
The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died last month at their home in Chiba Prefecture has told police that she sometimes gave the girl no food, at her husband’s insistence, in the days before her daughter’s death, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)