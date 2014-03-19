Two positive kanji, easy to write and read: Japan to follow precedent in selecting new era name
Japan Times -- Feb 09
The government confirmed Friday that it will follow the procedures taken to pick the current era name of Heisei in choosing a name for the new era.

The decision was made at the first meeting held by a committee headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to discuss the selection process for the new era name. The members included the director-general of the Cabinet Legislation Bureau and the vice minister of the Cabinet Office.

The government will announce the name for the new era on April 1, ahead of the start of the new era on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito is set to ascend the throne to succeed his father, Emperor Akihito. Suga revealed at a news conference Friday that the government will promulgate an ordinance establishing the new era name the same day.

Guidelines for the selection process of a new era name stipulate that the government hold discussions with a panel of experts to seek the members’ opinions, and that the prime minister gather input from the chiefs and deputy chiefs of both chambers of the Diet.

天皇陛下の退位と皇太子さまの即位に伴う新しい元号を選ぶ手続きについて、政府は『昭和』から『平成』に改元した際の手続きを踏襲することを確認した。新しい元号を選ぶ時は、まず内閣総理大臣が数名の学者などを選び、元号の候補を考案させる。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Feb 09
Two positive kanji, easy to write and read: Japan to follow precedent in selecting new era name
The government confirmed Friday that it will follow the procedures taken to pick the current era name of Heisei in choosing a name for the new era. (Japan Times)
Feb 09
Next-generation bullet train car shown to media
A developmental carriage from the next-generation bullet train has been shown to the media in western Japan. (NHK)
Feb 09
Japanese ex-policeman gets 22 years for fatally shooting boss in Shiga
A 20-year-old former policeman was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison for shooting his boss to death at a police box in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, last April. (Japan Times)
Feb 08
16-year-old girl arrested for extortion in sugar daddy case
A 16-year-old female high student has been arrested for extorting a man she met while engaging in papakatsu — the practice of a sugar daddy paying young girls in exchange for having dinner and dates. (Japan Today)
Feb 08
Japanese apartment provider finds more building defects
Rental unit provider Leopalace21 said Thursday that possible construction code violations were found in an additional 1,324 of its apartment buildings, a discovery that will require the relocation of roughly 14,000 tenants. (Nikkei)
Feb 07
Sushi chain worker uploads video of fish taken from trash can
The operator of one of Japan's largest sushi restaurant chains said Wednesday that video footage recently uploaded to the internet showed one of its part-time kitchen workers throwing sliced fish into a trash can and returning it to a cutting board at an outlet in Osaka Prefecture. (Kyodo)
Feb 06
Japan cancels Izumo's port call in Busan
Japan's Defense Ministry has canceled a port call of a Self-Defense Forces vessel in Busan, South Korea, amid soured relations. (NHK)
Feb 06
Mother held over death of 10-year-old girl in Chiba admits depriving her of food at father's request
The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died last month at their home in Chiba Prefecture has told police that she sometimes gave the girl no food, at her husband’s insistence, in the days before her daughter’s death, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Japanese journalist ordered to hand over passport
Japan's Foreign Ministry has ordered freelance journalist Kosuke Tsuneoka to hand over his passport as he attempted to travel to Yemen. (NHK)
Feb 05
Tokyo Tower lighted red for Lunar New Year
Tokyo Tower, an iconic landmark in the capital, has been illuminated in red as part of the efforts to welcome Chinese visitors to Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday. (NHK)