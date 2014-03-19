The government confirmed Friday that it will follow the procedures taken to pick the current era name of Heisei in choosing a name for the new era.

The decision was made at the first meeting held by a committee headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to discuss the selection process for the new era name. The members included the director-general of the Cabinet Legislation Bureau and the vice minister of the Cabinet Office.

The government will announce the name for the new era on April 1, ahead of the start of the new era on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito is set to ascend the throne to succeed his father, Emperor Akihito. Suga revealed at a news conference Friday that the government will promulgate an ordinance establishing the new era name the same day.

Guidelines for the selection process of a new era name stipulate that the government hold discussions with a panel of experts to seek the members’ opinions, and that the prime minister gather input from the chiefs and deputy chiefs of both chambers of the Diet.

天皇陛下の退位と皇太子さまの即位に伴う新しい元号を選ぶ手続きについて、政府は『昭和』から『平成』に改元した際の手続きを踏襲することを確認した。新しい元号を選ぶ時は、まず内閣総理大臣が数名の学者などを選び、元号の候補を考案させる。