Tokyo: Man arrested over fatal beating of Thai sex worker
tokyoreporter.com -- Feb 10
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the fatal assault of a Thai woman inside a love hotel room in the Uguisudani area of Taito Ward last year, reports Kyodo News

After the incident, which took place at around 8:30 p.m. on December 18, Naoki Yosomiya, a second-year student at the Showa University School of Medicine, leaped from window of the fifth-floor room, causing him to suffer a skull fracture.

Upon his release from the hospital on Saturday, police accused him of murder. “I beat her strongly with a rod, but I did not intend to kill,” Yosomiya was quoted by the Shitaya Police Station.

At around 9:00 p.m. that night, officers working off a tip arrived outside the room. A male voice said from inside, “Wait.” However, after police entered, there was no man inside.

The woman, 19-year-old employee of a fuzoku (commercial sex) business, was found collapsed and unconscious on the floor inside. The face of the woman, who was fully nude, showed signs of having been beaten. A backpack containing a blood-stained rod was also found in the room.

The woman was transported to a hospital. However, she was confirmed dead the next day, police said previously.

After the discovery of the woman, police found Yosomiya lying on the concrete pavement directly below an open window of the room. Police suspect that he beat her with the rod before leaping from the window.

The man received medical care, including a surgical procedure, at the hospital.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
