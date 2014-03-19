Convenience store operator Family Mart Co. on Monday announced the dismissal of a male employee after the emergence of a video showing him licking items, the latest of several similar incidents involving a food-related company in the last week, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 12).
In the clip, which was uploaded to a social-networking service, the employee was shown licking several items, including a packaged food product and the cap of a plastic bottle, before placing them in a bag at an outlet in Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture.
During the filming, the person operating the camera, who is an acquaintance of the employee, can be heard laughing.
Over the last week, two other companies have been forced to deal with similar incidents.
On February 7, Seven Eleven Japan Co. announced the dismissal of two male employees after an online video showed one of them using chopsticks to eat noodles direct from an oden hot pot in an outlet of chain 7-Eleven. Two days later, the company said that it was considering legal action against the employees.
Last week, two employees of large sushi chain Kura Sushi resigned after the emergence of a video online that showed them tossing a sliced fish into the trash and pulling it back onto a cutting board in the kitchen of an outlet in Osaka Prefecture. "We will work to prevent a recurrence of the same incident," the operator of the chain said.
Convenience store operator Family Mart Co. on Monday announced the dismissal of a male employee after the emergence of a video showing him licking items, the latest of several similar incidents involving a food-related company in the last week, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 12). (tokyoreporter.com)
A man in custody in connection with the death of a female university student whose body was found buried in a field in Kamisu City last month has also been accused in her murder, police said over the weekend, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through Feb. 3 dropped from the previous week in all of the nation’s 47 prefectures, the health ministry announced.
(Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the fatal assault of a Thai woman inside a love hotel room in the Uguisudani area of Taito Ward last year, reports Kyodo News (tokyoreporter.com)
People in Sapporo shivered through frigid conditions on Friday as the city recorded a daytime high of minus 10.1 degrees Celsius, making it the first time in 40 years that the mercury has failed to reach minus 10.
(NHK)