As spring approaches in Japan, the country's weather forecasters face one of their biggest missions of the year: predicting exactly when the famed cherry blossoms will bloom.
Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike. Many tourists plan their entire trips around the blooms and Japanese flock to parks in the millions to enjoy the seasonal spectacle.
"People pay more attention to the cherry blossom season than any other flower in Japan," Mr Ryo Dojo, an official of the statistics unit at the Japan Meteorological Agency, told Agence France-Presse.
The most basic element of predicting when the delicate pink and white petals will begin to unfurl is a large data set of temperatures.
That is because the flowers will come earlier if temperatures rise quickly in spring, Mr Dojo said.
Conversely, if temperatures in the autumn and winter period are higher than usual, the blooms can end up being delayed.
Extreme weather can affect the trees too, with unusual patterns last year prompting some blossoms to appear in October, well before the usual season.
In general, blooms begin as early as March in southern Kyushu and appear as late as May in northernmost Hokkaido.
Convenience store operator Family Mart Co. on Monday announced the dismissal of a male employee after the emergence of a video showing him licking items, the latest of several similar incidents involving a food-related company in the last week, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 12). (tokyoreporter.com)
A man in custody in connection with the death of a female university student whose body was found buried in a field in Kamisu City last month has also been accused in her murder, police said over the weekend, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through Feb. 3 dropped from the previous week in all of the nation’s 47 prefectures, the health ministry announced.
(Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the fatal assault of a Thai woman inside a love hotel room in the Uguisudani area of Taito Ward last year, reports Kyodo News (tokyoreporter.com)
People in Sapporo shivered through frigid conditions on Friday as the city recorded a daytime high of minus 10.1 degrees Celsius, making it the first time in 40 years that the mercury has failed to reach minus 10.
(NHK)