Tokyo Metropolitan Police have apprehended a man who is suspected of slashing another man and a woman at a railway station in Bunkyo ward on Thursday, reports NHK (Feb. 14).
According to police, the man wielded a knife in slashing the woman in the abdomen and the other man in the face at Korakuen Station just past 8:00 p.m. The condition of the victims is not known, but they were both conscious upon transport to a hospital.
Officers arriving at the scene apprehended the man, believed to be in his 40s. He is now undergoing questioning about the incident.
The three persons are believed to be acquaintances, police said.
