Tokyo Metropolitan Police have apprehended a man who is suspected of slashing another man and a woman at a railway station in Bunkyo ward on Thursday, reports NHK (Feb. 14).

According to police, the man wielded a knife in slashing the woman in the abdomen and the other man in the face at Korakuen Station just past 8:00 p.m. The condition of the victims is not known, but they were both conscious upon transport to a hospital.

Officers arriving at the scene apprehended the man, believed to be in his 40s. He is now undergoing questioning about the incident.

The three persons are believed to be acquaintances, police said.

東京・文京区の後楽園駅近くで14日夜、男女2人が刃物で切り付けられました。警視庁は、26歳の男を殺人未遂の疑いで現行犯逮捕しました。 警視庁によりますと、午後8時すぎ、東京メトロ後楽園駅近くの路上で58歳の女性と66歳の男性が男に刃物で切り付けられました。