Bullet train ticket machines have stopped working in many parts of Japan.
Japan Railway companies reported the trouble involving Shinkansen ticket machines in eastern and western Japan and Kyushu in the southwest.
Customers have not been able to buy Tokaido Shinkansen tickets at machines in Nagoya and Shin-Yokohama stations since Friday morning.
Central Japan Railway said machines went down when customers tried to buy round-trip tickets for non-reserved seats.
Similar disruptions were reported at stations of East Japan, West Japan and Kyushu Railway companies.
Central Japan Railway says its personnel are dealing with customers at ticket counters. It also says it has resumed sales of one-way tickets at machines by resetting their system to keep customers from buying round-trip tickets for now.
The system's operator, Railway Information Systems Company, says its program was altered early Friday morning while updating information such as station names before a train timetable revision next month. It says the system change may have led to the trouble, and that the firm is trying to find out the cause.
Convenience store operator Family Mart Co. on Monday announced the dismissal of a male employee after the emergence of a video showing him licking items, the latest of several similar incidents involving a food-related company in the last week, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 12). (tokyoreporter.com)
A man in custody in connection with the death of a female university student whose body was found buried in a field in Kamisu City last month has also been accused in her murder, police said over the weekend, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through Feb. 3 dropped from the previous week in all of the nation’s 47 prefectures, the health ministry announced.
(Japan Times)
People in Sapporo shivered through frigid conditions on Friday as the city recorded a daytime high of minus 10.1 degrees Celsius, making it the first time in 40 years that the mercury has failed to reach minus 10.
(NHK)