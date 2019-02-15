Trouble hits bullet train ticket machines
NHK -- Feb 15
Bullet train ticket machines have stopped working in many parts of Japan.

Japan Railway companies reported the trouble involving Shinkansen ticket machines in eastern and western Japan and Kyushu in the southwest.

Customers have not been able to buy Tokaido Shinkansen tickets at machines in Nagoya and Shin-Yokohama stations since Friday morning.

Central Japan Railway said machines went down when customers tried to buy round-trip tickets for non-reserved seats.

Similar disruptions were reported at stations of East Japan, West Japan and Kyushu Railway companies.

Central Japan Railway says its personnel are dealing with customers at ticket counters. It also says it has resumed sales of one-way tickets at machines by resetting their system to keep customers from buying round-trip tickets for now.

The system's operator, Railway Information Systems Company, says its program was altered early Friday morning while updating information such as station names before a train timetable revision next month. It says the system change may have led to the trouble, and that the firm is trying to find out the cause.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 15
Govt. OKs bill to recognize Ainu as indigenous
The Japanese government has mapped out a bill to officially recognize the Ainu ethnic minority as an indigenous people of Japan. (NHK)
Feb 15
Trouble hits bullet train ticket machines
Bullet train ticket machines have stopped working in many parts of Japan. (NHK)
Feb 13
Valentine's Day: Japan falling out of love with 'obligation chocolates'
Around the world, people use chocolate treats to express sweet nothings on Valentine's Day. (BBC)
Feb 13
The art and science of Japan's cherry blossom forecast
As spring approaches in Japan, the country's weather forecasters face one of their biggest missions of the year: predicting exactly when the famed cherry blossoms will bloom. (straitstimes.com)
Feb 13
Third outbreak of swine fever confirmed in Aichi
A new outbreak of swine fever has been confirmed on a pig farm in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. It is the third farm in the prefecture to be hit by the highly contagious disease. (NHK)
Feb 12
Family Mart employee fired after video shows him licking items
Convenience store operator Family Mart Co. on Monday announced the dismissal of a male employee after the emergence of a video showing him licking items, the latest of several similar incidents involving a food-related company in the last week, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 12). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 12
Ibaraki: Man accused of murdering university student whose corpse found in field
A man in custody in connection with the death of a female university student whose body was found buried in a field in Kamisu City last month has also been accused in her murder, police said over the weekend, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 10
Number of flu patients in Japan falls after outbreak hits peak
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through Feb. 3 dropped from the previous week in all of the nation’s 47 prefectures, the health ministry announced. (Japan Times)
Feb 09
Sapporo shivers through coldest day in 40 years
People in Sapporo shivered through frigid conditions on Friday as the city recorded a daytime high of minus 10.1 degrees Celsius, making it the first time in 40 years that the mercury has failed to reach minus 10. (NHK)
Feb 09
Two positive kanji, easy to write and read: Japan to follow precedent in selecting new era name
The government confirmed Friday that it will follow the procedures taken to pick the current era name of Heisei in choosing a name for the new era. (Japan Times)