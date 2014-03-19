Tokyo: Woman posed nude as '100-year-old' on video site
tokyoreporter.com -- Feb 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 58-year-old woman who while nude portrayed an elderly woman on a pay-to-view site, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14).

Police have accused Naomi Doi, 58, and Yasushi Nitta, 40, of working together from a residence in the capital in December to broadcast a live program on the site in which Nitta appeared nude.

During the show, which included Niita chatting with viewers through an interface supplied by the site, she claimed to be a "100-year-old" woman, police said.

The suspects, who have been accused of indecent exposure, admit to the allegations, telling police they did it to cover living expenses. As a part of the investigation, police seized computer equipment, mobile telephones and a Santa Claus costume for a woman.

Over a four-year period the suspects are believed to have accumulated 14 million yen in revenue, police said.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
