Tokyo: Man accused of raping girl, 7, in public bathroom
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 16
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl at a park in Nerima Ward, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun

At around 8:30 a.m. on April 4, Taishi Yasumoto, of no known occupation, called out to the girl, an elementary school student, as she commuted to school. He then took her to the public park where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her inside a private stall of a toilet.

Yasumoto, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “It was out of impulse to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect told the Nerima Police Station.

Police identified Yasumoto as a person of interest in the case after an analysis of security camera footage taken in the area and a DNA analysis of evidence left at the scene.

On Saturday, officers apprehended Yasumoto on a street in Shibuya Ward.

The arrest is the second for Yasumoto over the past year. In April of last year, police arrested Yasumoto over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Toshima Ward. The following month, prosecutors announced the non-prosecution of the suspect. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

