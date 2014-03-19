OECD says Japan's consumption tax rate should be more than doubled
Japan Today -- Apr 16
Japan should more than double the consumption tax rate to as high as 26 percent to ensure its fiscal sustainability, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday.

In its biennial report, the OECD said Japan faces the intertwined challenges of a rapidly graying population and large government debt, which require a "comprehensive fiscal consolidation plan, including specific spending cuts and tax increases."

Japan's fiscal health has remained the worst among advanced economies, with public debt equivalent to 236 percent of gross domestic product last year, according to the Finance Ministry.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has promised to achieve fiscal consolidation by bringing the primary balance -- tax revenue minus expenses other than debt-servicing costs -- into the black by the target year of fiscal 2025.

Due to weaker-than-expected growth, the OECD Economic Surveys of Japan estimated that a sustained primary surplus of 5 percent to 8 percent of gross domestic product would be essential to reduce the ratio to 150 percent by 2060.

The Japanese government plans to raise the consumption tax rate from 8 percent to 10 percent on Oct 1 to boost revenue.

But the Paris-based club of 36 mostly wealthy nations noted the current 8 percent is one of the lowest among its members and Japan should rely primarily on the tax as it is a "relatively stable revenue source, is less harmful for growth and improves intergenerational equity."

"Achieving a sufficient primary surplus through the consumption tax alone would require raising the rate to between 20 percent and 26 percent, above the 19 percent OECD average," the report said.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Jul 20
Asahi to buy AB InBev's Australian unit in $11.3bn deal
Asahi Group Holdings, Japan's biggest brewer, has struck a deal to acquire leading Australian player Carlton & United Breweries. (Nikkei)
Jul 20
Saury catch limit in Pacific agreed for first time by eight economies
Japan, China and six other economies of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission agreed for the first time Thursday to set annual catch quotas for saury, aimed at addressing fishery resource depletion. (Japan Times)
Jul 17
Rainy weather affecting Tokyo vegetable prices
Over two weeks of cloudy and rainy days in Tokyo and nearby areas has resulted in higher vegetable prices and sluggish sales of summer clothing. (Japan Times)
Jul 17
Blackstone grabs $1bn in Japan warehouses, including Amazon site
U.S. investment firm Blackstone Group will spend over 100 billion yen ($926 million) to buy distribution centers in Japan, seeing room for growth in the country's relatively small e-commerce market, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jul 15
Japan's 100-yen chains shrug off Amazon as shoppers pour in
Japan's 100-yen shops are stepping up store openings as they continue to gain ground among thrifty consumers, with supermarkets and drugstores seeking them out as tenants to draw customers, shifting the dynamic in the nation's retail landscape. (Nikkei)
Jul 13
Hackers snatch $32m from Japan cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint
Japanese cryptocurrency exchange operator Bitpoint has lost 3.5 billion yen ($32 million) in a hacking attack, parent company Remixpoint announced on Friday. (Nikkei)
Jul 12
Japan Mint starts making 'Reiwa' coins
Japan's national mint has begun making the first coins featuring the new era name Reiwa. (NHK)
Jul 12
South Korea-Japan row rages on, this time over export details
Seoul has pointed to its interceptions of illegally exported sensitive materials to discredit Japan's claim that South Korea lacks a proper monitoring regime, prompting an immediate rebuttal from Tokyo, as bilateral relations appear to plumb another low. (Nikkei)
Jul 10
S.Korea criticizes Japan at WTO over export curbs
South Korea has criticized Japan at a meeting of the World Trade Organization over Tokyo's tighter export requirements for some high-tech materials. (NHK)
Jul 10
Japan's online brokerages rush to cut trading fees for US stocks
Japan's three biggest online brokerages are in a race to lower trading fees, opting to eliminate minimum charges levied on U.S. stock trades. (Nikkei)