Top Japanese telecom group NTT plans to locate its new overseas headquarters in London, bucking a trend of multinational companies moving out of the U.K. amid uncertainty over Brexit, Nikkei has learned.
The London office is part of a reorganization slated for July and will serve as a key base for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone's efforts to expand beyond Japan.
The new company will oversee information technology services provider Dimension Data, which NTT acquired in 2010, as well as the overseas operations of Tokyo-based systems builder NTT Communications and other subsidiaries.
"London remains attractive, offering both the City, a global finance hub, as well as a wealth of human capital," a person close to NTT said.
NTT's move into London comes as Japanese manufacturers with U.K. operations weigh contingency plans for a "no deal" British exit from the European Union, which could trigger sudden tariffs and other business disruptions.
Europe accounts for roughly $2.3 billion of Dimension's $8 billion annual revenue, making it the company's most important region after the Americas.
Japan, China and six other economies of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission agreed for the first time Thursday to set annual catch quotas for saury, aimed at addressing fishery resource depletion.
(Japan Times)
U.S. investment firm Blackstone Group will spend over 100 billion yen ($926 million) to buy distribution centers in Japan, seeing room for growth in the country's relatively small e-commerce market, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Japan's 100-yen shops are stepping up store openings as they continue to gain ground among thrifty consumers, with supermarkets and drugstores seeking them out as tenants to draw customers, shifting the dynamic in the nation's retail landscape. (Nikkei)
Seoul has pointed to its interceptions of illegally exported sensitive materials to discredit Japan's claim that South Korea lacks a proper monitoring regime, prompting an immediate rebuttal from Tokyo, as bilateral relations appear to plumb another low. (Nikkei)