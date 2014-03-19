Japan's NTT picks London as overseas base despite Brexit risk
Nikkei -- Apr 16
Top Japanese telecom group NTT plans to locate its new overseas headquarters in London, bucking a trend of multinational companies moving out of the U.K. amid uncertainty over Brexit, Nikkei has learned.

The London office is part of a reorganization slated for July and will serve as a key base for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone's efforts to expand beyond Japan.

The new company will oversee information technology services provider Dimension Data, which NTT acquired in 2010, as well as the overseas operations of Tokyo-based systems builder NTT Communications and other subsidiaries.

"London remains attractive, offering both the City, a global finance hub, as well as a wealth of human capital," a person close to NTT said.

NTT's move into London comes as Japanese manufacturers with U.K. operations weigh contingency plans for a "no deal" British exit from the European Union, which could trigger sudden tariffs and other business disruptions.

Europe accounts for roughly $2.3 billion of Dimension's $8 billion annual revenue, making it the company's most important region after the Americas.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Jul 20
Asahi to buy AB InBev's Australian unit in $11.3bn deal
Asahi Group Holdings, Japan's biggest brewer, has struck a deal to acquire leading Australian player Carlton & United Breweries. (Nikkei)
Jul 20
Saury catch limit in Pacific agreed for first time by eight economies
Japan, China and six other economies of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission agreed for the first time Thursday to set annual catch quotas for saury, aimed at addressing fishery resource depletion. (Japan Times)
Jul 17
Rainy weather affecting Tokyo vegetable prices
Over two weeks of cloudy and rainy days in Tokyo and nearby areas has resulted in higher vegetable prices and sluggish sales of summer clothing. (Japan Times)
Jul 17
Blackstone grabs $1bn in Japan warehouses, including Amazon site
U.S. investment firm Blackstone Group will spend over 100 billion yen ($926 million) to buy distribution centers in Japan, seeing room for growth in the country's relatively small e-commerce market, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jul 15
Japan's 100-yen chains shrug off Amazon as shoppers pour in
Japan's 100-yen shops are stepping up store openings as they continue to gain ground among thrifty consumers, with supermarkets and drugstores seeking them out as tenants to draw customers, shifting the dynamic in the nation's retail landscape. (Nikkei)
Jul 13
Hackers snatch $32m from Japan cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint
Japanese cryptocurrency exchange operator Bitpoint has lost 3.5 billion yen ($32 million) in a hacking attack, parent company Remixpoint announced on Friday. (Nikkei)
Jul 12
Japan Mint starts making 'Reiwa' coins
Japan's national mint has begun making the first coins featuring the new era name Reiwa. (NHK)
Jul 12
South Korea-Japan row rages on, this time over export details
Seoul has pointed to its interceptions of illegally exported sensitive materials to discredit Japan's claim that South Korea lacks a proper monitoring regime, prompting an immediate rebuttal from Tokyo, as bilateral relations appear to plumb another low. (Nikkei)
Jul 10
S.Korea criticizes Japan at WTO over export curbs
South Korea has criticized Japan at a meeting of the World Trade Organization over Tokyo's tighter export requirements for some high-tech materials. (NHK)
Jul 10
Japan's online brokerages rush to cut trading fees for US stocks
Japan's three biggest online brokerages are in a race to lower trading fees, opting to eliminate minimum charges levied on U.S. stock trades. (Nikkei)