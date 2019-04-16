Mount Aso in Kumamoto erupts
NHK -- Apr 17
Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has erupted.

The Meteorological Agency says the volcano erupted at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday. Smoke mixed with volcanic ash rose about 200 meters from the mountain's crater.

The agency raised the alert level for Mount Aso to two on a scale of one to five on Sunday, after detecting active volcanic tremors and an increase in volcanic gas emissions.

People within roughly one kilometer of the crater are being urged to stay alert for huge airborne volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows.

Mount Aso last erupted in October 2016.

Professor Takahiro Ohkura of Kyoto University is calling for close monitoring of Mount Aso.

He noted that Mount Aso has been rather active recently. He said Tuesday's eruption was very small, but that expansion of underground magma could lead to a bigger eruption. He said it is necessary to watch carefully how the volcano's activity proceeds.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jul 20
'A tragedy felt far beyond Japan': World mourns Kyoto anime studio
The tragedy that struck Kyoto Animation has sent shock waves across the world, as the Japanese studio's works are highly regarded both at home and abroad. (Nikkei)
Jul 20
Suspected arsonist has criminal record
Police say the man suspected of causing the fatal fire at an animation studio in Kyoto is Shinji Aoba, a 41-year-old resident of Saitama City, near Tokyo. (NHK)
Jul 20
Man dies by self-immolation at Japanese Embassy in Seoul
A man who attempted to drive a car filled with flammable fuels into the Japanese Embassy here early Friday died in the hospital after suffering burns when the vehicle ignited. (Nikkei)
Jul 20
Asahi to buy AB InBev's Australian unit in $11.3bn deal
Asahi Group Holdings, Japan's biggest brewer, has struck a deal to acquire leading Australian player Carlton & United Breweries. (Nikkei)
Jul 20
Saury catch limit in Pacific agreed for first time by eight economies
Japan, China and six other economies of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission agreed for the first time Thursday to set annual catch quotas for saury, aimed at addressing fishery resource depletion. (Japan Times)
Jul 19
33 dead in suspected arson at Kyoto anime studio
Police say 33 people were killed and 35 others were wounded by fire after a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in Japan's western city of Kyoto. (NHK)
Jul 19
Anime studio hit by deadly fire is known for skill, fan base
It may not be as famous as Japanese anime legend Studio Ghibli, but Kyoto Animation has many core fans and is known as a team of skilled animators that provides top-quality work for others and can produce its own hits, such as "Lucky Star," ''K-On!" and the "Haruhi Suzumiya" series. (Japan Today)
Jul 19
Heavy rain hits western Japan as storm nears
Parts of western Japan have been pummeled by heavy rain due to Tropical Storm Danas. (NHK)
Jul 18
Japan talent agency warned by regulator over ex-SMAP members
Johnny and Associates Inc., one of the most powerful talent agencies in Japan, is suspected of having pressured commercial broadcasting television stations to stop inviting three former members of popular boy band SMAP on their shows after they left the office in 2017, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Jul 18
Japanese policeman stabs fellow officer by mistake
A Japanese policeman stabbed another officer by mistake during training when he used a real knife instead of a replica. (NHK)