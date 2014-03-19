Fans, athletes, volunteers will be up early at Tokyo Games
Japan Today -- Apr 17
For fans, athletes, and volunteers, next year's Tokyo Olympics could become known as the get-up-early games.

Hoping to beat the summer heat in the Japanese capital, organizers said Tuesday they will start the men's 50-kilometer race walk final at 5:30 a.m. The men's and women's marathon finals go at 6 a.m.

Marathon swimming will kick off at 7 a.m., and the men's and women's triathlon start at 7:30 a.m.

Even women's softball has some games scheduled for 9 a.m. No men's baseball games will start before noon.

"9 a.m. is early, that's my impression," said Reika Utsugi, the head coach of Japan's women softball team, speaking through an interpreter. "But we will have one year for the preparation. Softball cannot decide the times."

Softball and baseball were dropped after the 2008 Olympics, and are appearing because of the sports' popularity in Japan.

The 1964 Tokyo Olympics were held in the fall and did not face heat problems. But modern Olympics can no longer be held in that timeframe, needing to avoid Europe's crowded soccer schedule, and year-round scheduling of the big four sports in the United States — football, baseball, basketball and hockey.

Koji Murofushi, the sports director of the Tokyo Games and a Japanese Olympic gold medalist, said organizers had consulted about the schedule with the International Olympic Committee, the governing bodies of the sports, and athletes and medical experts. He said athletes can adapt.

来年の東京オリンピックにおける種目ごとの日程が発表されました。開会式と閉会式は午後8時開始に、暑さ対策で注目の男女のマラソンは午前6時スタートとなりました。　東京オリンピックでは史上最多の33競技339種目が開催される予定です。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jul 20
'A tragedy felt far beyond Japan': World mourns Kyoto anime studio
The tragedy that struck Kyoto Animation has sent shock waves across the world, as the Japanese studio's works are highly regarded both at home and abroad. (Nikkei)
Jul 20
Suspected arsonist has criminal record
Police say the man suspected of causing the fatal fire at an animation studio in Kyoto is Shinji Aoba, a 41-year-old resident of Saitama City, near Tokyo. (NHK)
Jul 20
Man dies by self-immolation at Japanese Embassy in Seoul
A man who attempted to drive a car filled with flammable fuels into the Japanese Embassy here early Friday died in the hospital after suffering burns when the vehicle ignited. (Nikkei)
Jul 20
Asahi to buy AB InBev's Australian unit in $11.3bn deal
Asahi Group Holdings, Japan's biggest brewer, has struck a deal to acquire leading Australian player Carlton & United Breweries. (Nikkei)
Jul 20
Saury catch limit in Pacific agreed for first time by eight economies
Japan, China and six other economies of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission agreed for the first time Thursday to set annual catch quotas for saury, aimed at addressing fishery resource depletion. (Japan Times)
Jul 19
33 dead in suspected arson at Kyoto anime studio
Police say 33 people were killed and 35 others were wounded by fire after a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in Japan's western city of Kyoto. (NHK)
Jul 19
Anime studio hit by deadly fire is known for skill, fan base
It may not be as famous as Japanese anime legend Studio Ghibli, but Kyoto Animation has many core fans and is known as a team of skilled animators that provides top-quality work for others and can produce its own hits, such as "Lucky Star," ''K-On!" and the "Haruhi Suzumiya" series. (Japan Today)
Jul 19
Heavy rain hits western Japan as storm nears
Parts of western Japan have been pummeled by heavy rain due to Tropical Storm Danas. (NHK)
Jul 18
Japan talent agency warned by regulator over ex-SMAP members
Johnny and Associates Inc., one of the most powerful talent agencies in Japan, is suspected of having pressured commercial broadcasting television stations to stop inviting three former members of popular boy band SMAP on their shows after they left the office in 2017, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Jul 18
Japanese policeman stabs fellow officer by mistake
A Japanese policeman stabbed another officer by mistake during training when he used a real knife instead of a replica. (NHK)